 Tillu Square box office collection day 6: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s film on its way to touch ₹50 cr in India - Hindustan Times
Tillu Square box office collection day 6: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's film on its way to touch 50 cr in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 04, 2024 04:12 PM IST

Tillu Square box office collection day 6: Mallik Ram’s sequel to DJ Tillu starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda is doing well in both India and overseas.

Tillu Square box office collection day 6: Director Mallik Ram’s Tillu Square, sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, was released in theatres last Friday. The film, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, received a good response from critics and audiences alike. According to sacnilk.com, the film has collected 46.35 crore net in India its six-day run. (Also Read: Tillu Square debuts better than Crew at North America box office with $1.8 million haul)

Tillu Square box office collection day 6: Siddhu Jonnalagadda in a still from the film
Tillu Square box office collection day 6: Siddhu Jonnalagadda in a still from the film

Tillu Square box office numbers

According to the website, Tillu Square collected 11.2 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the film made 10.25 crore, raking in 11.1 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film made a business of 6.25 crore, 4.4 crore on Tuesday and 3.15 crore on Wednesday. The film made a total collection of 46.35 crore in India, on its way to rake in 50 crore at the box office. As for its collections worldwide, the makers announced on Thursday that Tillu Square has collected 91 crore gross in six days.

Siddhu meets Jr NTR

Jr NTR recently caught a special screening of Tillu Square where he met Siddhu, Vishwak Sen and producer Naga Vamsi. “Big surprise coming soon!!!” wrote Siddhu, sharing a picture with Tarak, making fans wonder what they were collaborating on. Recently, Chiranjeevi also met the film’s team to congratulate them on its success. After its release, the filmmakers also announced a third part of the film titled Tillu 3. The makers have inserted the announcement at the end of Tillu Square from Monday.

About Tillu Square

Siddhu reprises his role as DJ Tillu in the sequel, while Anupama plays his love interest, Lilly. Much like the predecessor, the film sees him land in trouble due to whom he falls in love with, with Tillu having to think on his feet to get out of trouble. Siddhu received rave reviews for his one-liners in the film.

Tillu Square box office collection day 6: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's film on its way to touch 50 cr in India
Follow Us On