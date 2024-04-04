Jr NTR attends Tillu Square screening, Siddhu Jonnalagadda hints at ‘big surprise coming soon’

Jr NTR, Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda came together to celebrate the success of Tillu Square. The film has made ₹50 crore in India and is a sequel to DJ Tillu. (Also read: Tillu Square review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's titular character and his ‘delicate mind’ entertain again) Jr NTR: దేవరతో దాస్, టిల్లు.. ఎందుకు కలిశారంటే! బిగ్ సర్‌ప్రైజ్ రానుందన్న సిద్ధు

The starry selfies

Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role, was released in theatres on March 29. Jr NTR watched Tillu Square with Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen.

A selfie of NTR, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and producer NagaVamsi has surfaced online.

Jonnalagadda shared a picture of himself with Jr NTR on social media. He posted that the big surprise is coming. However, on April 8, the success meet of Tillu Square will be held in a grand manner by the movie's team and it is rumoured that Jr NTR will be the chief guest at the event. It is reported that this is the big surprise that Siddhu hinted at.

Vishwak Sen also posted a picture of NTR hugging him warmly, on social media. He shared the picture with the caption, “Love you Anna.” NTR has said on some occasions in the past that he likes Vishwak.

About Tillu Square

Tillu Square also stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead opposite Siddhu and is directed by Mallik Ram. The film has grossed ₹85 crore in just 5 days worldwide. In North America, it debuted at #8 position, even leaving behind the other Indian film on the list, Crew.

Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami was released last month and became a big hit. The adventure action film was a commercial success and brought Vishwak much appreciation.

The audience is eagerly waiting for Devara. Expectations are also high as this is NTR's next film after the global hit RRR. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.