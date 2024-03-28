Siddhu Jonnalagadda reveals why Anupama Parameswaran didn’t attend the Tillu Square pre-release event; says she’s upset

Mallik Ram’s Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Tillu Square will be released this Friday. The film’s pre-release event on Wednesday was attended by Siddhu and many noticed Anupama’s absence at the do. The actor got candid on-stage on why she skipped the event. (Also Read: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi share a peek of their romantic sunset hike) Anupama Parameswaran and Siddhu Jonnalagadda in a still from Tillu Square

‘She is upset’

Siddhu looked hesitant to talk about Anupama but got candid about why she was not at the event. He said, “People have talked a lot about the film’s posters. I understand we are actors and a lot of things are said about us. But having said that, I feel that when we talk about women, we need to be careful.”

He also added that while he can’t force anyone to be respectful towards female actors, he can ‘request them’ for the same. “Even in real life, if you talk or flirt with a woman, she should be comfortable with it, right? The same goes for actors, it’s quite sensitive. So, let’s maintain a healthy atmosphere.”

Siddhu revealed that Anupama’s ‘mood was spoiled’ and she was upset because of the way people were talking about the posters, but he said, “I told her it’s okay if she doesn’t come to the event because her feelings are important.”

What happened

Anupama has been a target of misogyny ever since Tillu Square’s first poster was released. Given the nature of the film’s story, director Mallik opted for posters that show Siddhu and Anupama looking intimate in most of the promotional material. While most people spoke of their chemistry, some trolls chose to target the female actor for doing something ‘bold.’

Talking to OTT Play about shooting intimate scenes for the film, Anupama recently said, “One should understand that it is very hard to shoot an intimate scene. I faced a tough time as such a private moment was being filmed with the entire unit around. Something like this was the first time for me and I was very nervous before the shoot. But Siddhu and the entire unit made me comfortable during the shoot.”

About Tillu Square

Tillu Square is the sequel of the 2022 hit film DJ Tillu, which starred Siddhu and Neha Sshetty in the lead roles. The film was directed by Vimal Krishna and told the story of a DJ whose life changes when he unknowingly falls for a married woman. The film is releasing on March 29.

