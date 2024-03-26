Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi share a peek of their romantic sunset hike. See pics

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi took to their Instagram to share pictures from their latest trip. The actors went on a sunset hike recently and seemed to have a ball scaling a mountain together. (Also Read: Varun Tej reveals why he married Lavanya Tripathi in Italy) Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi shared pictures of them 'chasing sunsets'(Instagram)

Varun and Lavanya took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from their trip to Dharamkot. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “Chasing sunsets on the trails!” One of the pictures shows Varun and Lavanya posing as the sun sets. Another shows them cuddling up to each other in the golden glow. The couple also shared pictures of Buddhist flags set up in the area.

A couple of days ago, Varun also shared a picture of him sitting by the flags as the sun set, writing, “Don’t do things on purpose, Do it for a purpose.” And Lavanya had shared a photo dump of the sights and sounds she captured on their vacation, with one of the pictures showing her reading a book while sitting in front of a heater. It looks like the couple even tried their hand at pottery, if the pictures are anything to go by.

Varun and Lavanya first met on the sets of Mister in 2017. The couple dated for a few years before getting engaged in June last year and tying the knot in November. The couple exchanged rings in Hyderabad and got married in the presence of loved ones in Italy, throwing a bash for their industry friends in Hyderabad once they got back. Ever since, Varun and Lavanya have been sharing pictures of their fun trips on social media, giving fans a peek into their lives.

Varun was recently seen in the aerial drama Operation Valentine, which was released in theatres in March and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film did not receive favourable reviews. Lavanya was seen in the web-series Miss Perfect, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Varun is currently shooting for Karuna Kumar’s Matka, which will see him as a gangster. Lavanya is shooting for the Tamil film Thanal.

