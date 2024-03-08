Karuna Kumar busts rumours of Varun Tej’s Matka budget being slashed after Operation Valentine

Recently, there have been rumours that the shooting of Karuna Kumar’s Varun Tej-starrer Matka was put on hold due to ‘budget constraints.’ Speculation was rife that the film’s budget was slashed due to how Operation Valentine performed at the box office. However, director Karuna busted these rumours while talking to Gulte. (Also Read: Varun Tej to sport four different looks in his upcoming film Matka; film to be set between the 1950s and 80s) Varun Tej will play a gangster in Karuna Kumar's Matka

‘There are no budget issues’

Karuna spoke to the website and claimed that the shooting was put on hold because Varun cut his hair for some last-minute Operation Valentine shots and not because they were facing budget issues.

“We already finished two schedules and thirty per cent of the shoot. The makers of Operation Valentine requested Varun to shoot for some last-minute scenes and he trimmed his hair for that. While yes, we are supposed to shoot now, we can only shoot once his hair grows back. No budget issues are hindering us,” he told them.

He also told the website that the producers are so happy with what they’ve shot so far, that they might even increase the budget by 10-20%. “We have a budget on paper, and the final spending might be more than that. The producers are super happy with the quality we’re extracting on sets,” he reportedly said.

About Matka

Karuna is known for making social dramas like Palasa 1978, Sridevi Soda Center and Kalapuram. Apart from Varun, Matka will see Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles, apart from Naveen Chandra, Mime Gopi, Kishore, Ajay Ghosh and others. The film is set between 1950s and 80s, and will see Varun in the role of a gangster. Matka will be set in Vizag and will see him sport four looks.

GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the music for the film, while Karthika Srinivas R takes up editing, Ashish Teja the production design and Suresh the art direction. Four fight masters have been roped in for the action sequences. Matka will hit screens not just in Telugu, but also Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

