Jasprit Bumrah dating Anupama Parameswaran? Actor responds to rumours, says such link-ups are common

Refuting rumours of dating Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, Anupama Parameswaran has reportedly said that they are just “good friends. A Pinkvilla report claims Anupama has said that she is not dating Jasprit and added that such link-ups are common.

Earlier, Bumrah was also linked with Telugu actor Rashee Khanna. However, Rashi had said in a chat show, “I do not know him personally and I haven’t ever met him. I know he is a cricketer, that’s it.”

Bumrah is currently impressing fans with his brilliant performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup in England. He has emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets in eight games as India continued to be in top form, winning seven games and losing just one against England.

Anupama, who is best known for essaying the role of Mary George in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam, is currently awaiting the release of action thriller Rakshasudu. She has worked in Telugu, Kannadda, Tamil and Malayalam films.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 13:44 IST