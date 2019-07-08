Prince Narula’s brother dies in Toronto, shocked actor says ‘can’t believe that Rupesh is gone’

Actor Prince Narula lost his young brother Rupesh — aged 25 — in an accident, a SpotBoye report has revealed. Prince’s brother died after he got drowned at a beach in Toronto on Monday. Rupesh got married just two months ago and his wife was reportedly to join him soon. Prince came into the limelight when he appeared on Roadies X2 and later rose to fame after winning reality show, Bigg Boss 9.

Talking about the accident, Prince told the website, “Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf doh mahine pehle hui thi (It has been just two month since he got married). He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon...Bhai was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend.”

“The friend also left the beach to pull the car out from the parking lot and Rupesh told him ‘tu chal, main bas aata hoon’ Rupesh’s friend pulled out the car and heard a loud commotion ‘doob gaya, doob gaya’. He ran back inside and they couldn’t find Rupesh for 20 minutes, and when they did, he was no more,” he further said.

Prince also told the tabloid that the friend who stayed with his brother had no clue how he got drowned as the water was not too deep. Asked if his brother was depressed, Prince said, “Not at all. He was a very happy guy, just married. He was the apple of our eyes.”

Informing that the last rites will be held in Mumbai, Prince added, “Mom and Dad have gone to bring my brother’s body. Yuvika is here with Bhabhi. Can’t believe that Rupesh is gone.”

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 11:37 IST