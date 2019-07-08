Kubbra Sait slams Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga in hilarious video: ‘If you can’t slap yourself, you haven’t loved yourself’

Kubbra Sait has joined many actors and Twitter users in criticising filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy comments while defending the slapping scene in his latest film, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Sandeep, during an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, was asked about the allegations of toxic masculinity and poor treatment of women in his film. “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” he had said.

Sharing the video, the Sacred Games actor wrote on Twitter, “This is what love will look like if men and WOMEN are taught that slapping is being emotional.” In a slow-mo video, Kubbra and filmmaker Goldie Behl are seen on a dim-lit terrace, slapping each other with their hands covered in oven mittens.

Also read: Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga savaged on Twitter for controversial comments: ‘What an arrogant, sexist man’

This is what love will look like if men and WOMEN are taught that slapping is being emotional.

💎 Man @GOLDIEBEHL 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VTC5SkrR8r — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 7, 2019

In another video she shared hours later, Kubbra slaps herself on the face and says, “If you can’t slap yourself, you haven’t really loved yourself.”

I’ll leave you with this thought.

Good night. pic.twitter.com/WOrWJy0ECn — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 7, 2019

Vanga also directed the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, of which Kabir Singh is an official remake. Among those who slammed Vanga’s comments are actor Samantha Akkineni, Gulshan Devaiah and badminton player Jwala Gutta. “Movie was a movie...but justifying physical abuse?? If u love someone u have the right to slap? Gosh...this guy needs to be shown all the love without physical hurt!! Pathetic!!” Gutta wrote on Twitter.

However, Sandeep has claimed he was misquoted in the interview. “You took me completely wrong. It’s not assault. When you’re so close to each other, when you can’t handle your worst thing with each other. And you don’t have the liberty of showing your worst side. The worst thing is not like ‘iss din daaru peeke aake maar rha hai’. It’s about the liberty of the expression between a couple who is deeply connected. It works for a woman also and it works for a man also. I spoke for both the sides. But sadly, they are quoting in a very wrong way,” he told Times Now.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 09:48 IST