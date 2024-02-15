Tillu Square trailer: Siddu's titular character finds himself in dangerous territory, again

The team behind Mallik Ram’s DJ Tillu sequel, Tillu Square, have released the film’s trailer. With Siddu Jonnalagadda reprising his titular role, Anupama Parameswaran joins him this time around instead of Neha Shetty. And there’s some good news for fans because after multiple delays, the film is finally ready to hit screens on March 29. (Also Read: Eagle box office collection day 6: Ravi Teja film keeps up momentum, crosses ₹20 crore in India) Anupama and Siddu in a still from Tillu Square

The trailer

The 3-minute-35-seconds long trailer shows a glimpse of how DJ Tillu finds himself in dangerous territory, again. Not only is he falling for a girl, he is also willing to put himself in danger for her. The trailer teases the audience enough that Siddu’s character finds himself in another set of issues due to his romantic relationship without revealing too much. While he seems resolute at the beginning of the trailer that he doesn’t need to fall for a girl again and invite trouble, he seems to waver when he sees Anupama’s character.

The sequel

When DJ Tillu was released in 2022, the film got a great response, with Siddu’s catchphrase ‘atluntadi manathoni’ becoming popular. Siddu also grew to fame due to his comedic timing, even if he has been working in the film industry for a while now. The film was directed by a debutant director called Vimal Krishna but the director was changed for the sequel. The film’s trailer was released at Sree Ramulu Theatre in Hyderabad in the presence of the film’s team. Sricharan Pakala had composed DJ Tillu’s music but Ram Miryala has been roped in for the sequel while Thaman S is composing the background score.

Delayed release

Tillu Square was supposed to hit screens in March 2023 but release was postponed to September the same year. However, due to delays in post-production, a new release date was announced for February 2024. But the film had to be postponed again to make way for Eagle, which was postponed from Sankranthi. Now, the film will finally hit screens on March 29.

