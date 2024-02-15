 Eagle box office collection day 6: Ravi Teja film crosses ₹20 crore in India - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Eagle box office collection day 6: Ravi Teja film keeps up momentum, crosses 20 crore in India

Eagle box office collection day 6: Ravi Teja film keeps up momentum, crosses 20 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 15, 2024 09:07 AM IST

Eagle box office collection day 6: Cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Gattamneni has helmed Eagle, starring Ravi Teja is lead.

Eagle box office collection day 6: Karthik Gattamneni’s film Eagle released on Friday. According to Sacnilk.com, starring Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, the film raked in an estimated 20.29 crore nett in India in its six-day run. (Also Read: Eagle box office collection day 5: Ravi Teja’s film estimated to make 18.85 cr)

Eagle box office collection day 6: Ravi Teja in a still from Eagle.
Eagle box office collection day 6: Ravi Teja in a still from Eagle.

Box office collections

Eagle performed decently on its first six days at the box office. Providing a day-wise breakdown, the portal added that the film collected 6.2 crore nett in India on its opening day, with Saturday bringing in 5 crore and Sunday bringing in 4.85 crore. 

The film’s collections dipped during the weekdays, with Monday raking in 1.55 crore, 1.4 crore on Tuesday and an estimated collection of 1.29 crore on Wednesday. The final collections are yet to be in but this takes the India box office collection to around 20.29 crore.

Ravi Teja’s box office history

There was a time when Ravi’s films ruled the roost at the box office but the actor’s films have failed to leave a mark recently. In 2017 when Anil Ravipudi made Raja The Great, the film raked in good collections. But Touch Chesi Chudu, Nela Ticket, Amar Akbar Anthony and Disco Raja gave him duds from 2018-2020. The 2021 film Krack, directed by Gopichand Malineni, redeemed him. The films that followed, Khiladi, Ramarao On Duty, failed to make a mark while Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya performed well.

About Eagle

Eagle also features Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Madhubala, Praneeta Patnaik, Ajay Ghosh and Srinivas Reddy in key roles. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner bankrolled the film. The music of the film has been composed by Davzand. In the film, Ravi plays a mysterious, feared assassin who disguises himself as a cotton farmer and aims to bring down the illegal arms trade. Anupama plays a journalist who digs into his past while Kavya plays his love interest.

