Eagle X review: Fans say Ravi Teja is 'called Mass Maharaja for a reason’

Karthik Gattamneni’s Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Eagle hit screens this Friday. The film, which sees music composed by Davzand, received mostly good response from fans, if their reactions on X are anything to go by. Here are five reviews that sum up the film. (Also Read: Eagle new trailer: Ravi Teja plays an elusive but feared assassin in Karthik Ghattamaneni’s film) A still of Ravi Teja from Eagle

‘Film has high moments’

A fan wrote that as a fan, he enjoyed the film a lot, “Ravi Anna Manchi msg una movie ichadu. Ravi Anna screen presence ayithe god level. Urike annaru mass maharaja ani. Literally yedupu vachindhi. Konni visuals ayithe mind lo nundi podhu. PUBG fight making. High moments ayithe baaga unnai. As a cult fan naa review 3/5. (Ravi brother’s film has a good message and his screen presence is god level. He’s called mass maharaja for a reason. I almost cried and some visuals stayed with me, like the PubG fight scene. The film has high moments, this is my review as a fan.) (sic)"

Another fan also pointed out the action in the film, writing, “Aah Guns ni Iron bars lo, Tyres lo, Vigraham lo pettadam…. What a vision.. What a Thought… unexpected and pure goosebumps stuff adi. (What a vision and thought to store guns in iron bars, tyres and idols. It was unexpected and gave me goosebumps.) (sic)"

‘Film has a better second half’

Some people pointed out that the film’s first half focused too much on elevating Ravi Teja’s character instead of showing it. One fan wrote, “Done with my show, the second half stands great than first half. Worthy pre-climax and climax with an interesting story line. Blazing action episodes worked well with elevations. Good technical and production values. Davzand BGM worked well. 2.5/5.0 #Eagle. (sic)”

Another fan wrote, “#Eagle below avg first half and avg second half. Raviteja gave his best, too many elevations with flat bgm. Everything setup for Part- 2. (sic)”

‘Routine but interesting’

One fan pointed out that while Eagle had a story that was run-of-the-mill, it was the non linear screenplay that made it interesting. They wrote, “#EAGLE REVIEW .. Ultra stylish and mass vidhvamsam (destruction) by @RaviTeja_offl. Routine story with non linear screenplay and interesting narration. Cinematography and direction is top notch by karthik gattamaneni… watch it for new experience. (sic)”

‘Inspired by Vikram’

Pointing out the flaws in the film, one fan wrote, “Decent first half. From the first scene, the narrative unfolds through multiple point of views which is done well. The production values, BGM and cinematography are great. Ravi Teja has limited dialogues so far and his screen presence is limited but it’s elevated through all other characters. The dialogues are not relatable and don’t provide a high. Looking forward to second half #Eagle,” adding, “Also got a feeling that the director was heavily inspired from Vikram movie as the narrative pattern, elevations are in similar format #Eagle. (sic)”

‘A misfire’

One movie buff thought the film was a complete misfire, writing, “#Eagle #EAGLEonFEB9th #EagleMovie #eaglereview in the movie the hero is a sniper and all his shots are perfect and on target including his love song, but unfortunately the entire movie is a big MISFIRE. (sic)”

Another opined that directors should stop announcing sequels instead of focusing on the film at hand, “Directors should refrain from announcing part 2 for every movie they make because it negatively impacts the reception of the first installment. Instead, directors should prioritize ensuring that part 1 resonates with audiences both critically and commercially #Eagle #raviteja. (sic)”

