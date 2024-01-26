Happy Birthday Ravi Teja: Know why the actor doesn’t take successes or failures seriously

Actor Ravi Teja has seen almost everything in his career. He had massive successes but also equally massive failures. He has played the baddie, he has played the massy lead, he has played the lover boy - he has done it all. But one thing that has remained constant since he debuted as a lead in the 1997 film Sindhooram is that he has always stayed happy. Talking to TRS Clips, he once spilled the beans on the secret to his happiness. (Also Read: Ravi Teja to shoot for Telugu version of Raid in Lucknow) Ravi Teja says the key to his happiness is doing what he loves

‘I don’t take any of it seriously’

The actor was asked if he knew the secret to the ‘mass pulse’ given that his films are a success among sections of the audience. He quickly replied, “There’s no such thing as knowing the mass pulse. The only secret is to do work you like. It’s different whether the film is a hit or flop.” He added, “I never take the ups and downs of my career seriously. I enjoy each and every moment, I enjoyed it when I struggled too.”

He also stated that since Vikramarkudu was dubbed in Hindi in 2006, he found love nationwide. “Many don’t know I stayed in Delhi and Mumbai for a while. So many people have seen my dubbed films here since Vikram Rathod (Vikramarkudu) released. I love it when they recognise me here. I also wanted them to recognise my voice, so I dubbed for myself in Tiger Nageswara Rao.”

Upcoming work

Ravi Teja will soon star in Eagle, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film was supposed to release for Pongal, but the makers took a step back as Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga were already lined up for release. The film will see Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran as his co-stars. He will also star in Harish Shankar’s Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn’s Hindi film Raid. The film titled Mr Bachchan recently went on-floors.

