Raid 2 shoot begins, Ajay Devgn to return as IRS officer in film lined up for November release

Ajay Devgn had left the audience mindblown with his 2018 film, Raid, and just like Drishyam, the actor is now bringing a sequel of this one too. The official announcement and release date for Raid 2 came on Saturday as the film went on floors. Ajay Devgn will return as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. It will release on November 15 this year. Also read: Ajay Devgn shares old holiday pics with Kajol, Nysa Devgan, Yug on New Year Eve Ajay Devgn will play the lead in Raid 2.

Raid 2

Raid 2 is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first instalment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

T-Series announced on its social media handles on Saturday, "The wait is over! Ajay Devgn is back as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in #Raid2, ready to bring another true case to the big screen on 15th November 2024."

According to details shared by the makers, the shooting for the film commenced in Mumbai on Saturday. The film will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. They promise “more intensity with double the drama and suspense” in the second part which will celebrate "unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department" and narrate a true case from their books.

More about Raid

Raid also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Saurabh Shukla played a corrupt MP who had hid his black money in places as discrete as the ceiling, walls, and a specially constructed pillar. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song Sanu Ek Pal Chain from the film became quite popular.

Ajay Devgn's other films

Besides Raid, Ajay has many more films in his kitty. He has the much-delayed period sports drama Maidaan as well as Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. He is also working on Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which will also feature Kareena Kapoor as his wife Anvi Kamat Singham, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh as ACP Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba), and Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty apart from Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

