Ajay Devgn shares old holiday pics with Kajol, Nysa Devgan, Yug on New Year Eve: 'Found these gems'

Actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday shared pictures of himself with his family. In one of the throwback photos, he can be seen holding son Yug in his arms. He also dropped pictures with actor-wife Kajol and their daughter Nysa Devgan, who is studying aboard. Also read: Nysa Devgan's huge '20' cake that's too pretty to eat. Watch her celebrate with Ajay Devgn, Kajol Ajay Devgn reminisces about holiday moments with daughter Nysa and family in throwback pictures.

Ajay Devgn's holiday pics

In another image, Ajay Devgn can be seen cycling with his nephews in the Maldives. He also posed with nephews Danish and Aaman as well as his son Yug in another throwback holiday picture from their beach vacation.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay wrote along with the throwback holiday photos, “Digging through the gallery and found these gems... Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year.”

More about Ajay's family

Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in February 1999. The couple has two children – daughter Nysa Devgan, who was born in 2003, and son Yug, who was born in 2010. While Yug is studying in school in Mumbai, Nysa was earlier in Singapore and now in Europe for her higher studies. She is often spotted with her friends, including actors Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor as well as their bestie Orhan Awatramani at parties and outings around the world.

Ajay Devgn's projects

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha opposite Tabu. The film is a musical spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit theatres in April 2024.

Apart from this, Ajay also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film Maidaan, an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action film Singham Again, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in key roles.

