 Eagle box office day collection 5: Ravi Teja's film estimated to make ₹18.85 cr
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Eagle box office collection day 5: Ravi Teja's film estimated to make 18.85 cr

Eagle box office collection day 5: Ravi Teja’s film estimated to make 18.85 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 14, 2024 09:19 AM IST

Eagle box office collection day 5: Karthik Gattamneni’s Ravi Teja-starrer’s business dips after the first weekend.

Eagle box office collection day 5: Karthik Gattamneni’s Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Eagle hit screens on February 9. The film is estimated to have collected 18.85 crore nett in India in its five-day run, according to Sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Eagle box office collection day 4: Ravi Teja film falls on first Monday, earns 1.50 cr in India)

Eagle started out strong but business has dipped since
Eagle started out strong but business has dipped since

Box office collections

According to the website, the film made a business of 6.2 crore on its opening day. On Saturday and Sunday, Eagle made 5 crore and 4.85 crore, respectively. But the film’s collections dipped on Monday when it made 1.55 crore. On Tuesday, the website estimated that the film made 1.25 crore, taking the total to 18.85 crore. The final numbers are yet to come in.

Harish Shankar supports Eagle

Director Harish Shankar recently turned up to the ‘success meet’ of Eagle with the press. “People have forgotten the difference between trolling and criticism. Let’s all be kinder to each other, journalists are also part of this industry,” he said there, calling out certain sections of the media for being unkind to the film and its makers. The director is currently working with Ravi for Mr Bachchan, which is a remake of Ajay Devgn’s film Raid, apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan.

About Eagle

The film also features Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Madhubala, Praneeta Patnaik, Ajay Ghosh and Srinivas Reddy in key roles. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory bankrolled the film. The music of the film has been composed by Davzand.

In the film, Ravi plays a mysterious, feared assassin who disguises himself as a cotton farmer and aims to bring down the illegal arms trade. Anupama plays a journalist who digs into his past while Kavya plays his love interest. Eagle was supposed to release on Sankranthi but the release was postponed to make way for HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga.

