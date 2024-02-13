Eagle box office collection day 4: Ravi Teja film falls on first Monday, earns 1.50 cr in India

Eagle box office collection day 4: Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, Ravi Teja's film Eagle started off well. However, according to a report on sacnilk.com, the film has now begun to struggle at the box office on its day 4, Monday, with an earning of ₹1.50 crore in India. The film was released in the theatres on February 9. Also read: Eagle worldwide box office collection day 2 Eagle box office collection day 4: Ravi Teja in a still from movie.

Eagle box office report

Reportedly, Eagle saw an overall occupancy of about 18.12 percent among its Telugu audience on its first Monday. The total business made by Eagle is now at ₹17.55 crore.

The Ravi Teja film had a promising opening in India, with ₹6.2 crore, including its Hindi and Telugu versions. It marked a slight dip when it earned ₹5 crore on the next day, Saturday. On Sunday, it earned ₹4.85 crore. However, as it wrapped up its first weekend, the film fell further and registered only ₹1.50 crore on Monday, ₹3.35 crore less than its previous day.

Eagle worldwide box office

However, the film is doing relatively better at the international box office. On day 3, it earned roughly ₹10 crore worldwide. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, “ఇది మాసోడి జాతర! (What a celebration) #Eagle collects over 30 CR+ GROSS worldwide in 3 Days. Don't miss the BLOCKBUSTER ACTION ENTERTAINER on the Big Screens near you now! Book your tickets Now - https://linktr.ee/EagleBookings. #PublicBlockbusterEagle.” The film opened with ₹11.90 crore worldwide and ₹9 crore on day 2.

Eagle is clashing with Yatra 2 at the box office. The Telugu film stars Mammootty and Jiiva. It was released on February 8.

Eagle stars Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar in lead roles. It also features Anupama Parameshwaran, Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Madhubala, Praneeta Pattnaik, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivas Reddy among others in pivotal roles. The film is also written and edited by Karthik Gattamneni. It is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner. Davzand is the music composer of Eagle.

