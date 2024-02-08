Yatra 2 X reviews: 5 reactions from fans for Jiiva and Mammootty’s YS Jagan biopic

Director Mahi V Raghav’s Jiiva and Mammootty-starrer Yatra 2, the sequel to the 2019 film Yatra, released on Thursday. The film is a biopic on the life of the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while the previous film was based on his father, ex-CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s life. If the reviews on X are anything to go by, the film is an engaging watch with a few drawbacks. Here are some of their reactions. (Also Read: Jiiva on playing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Yatra 2: ‘I have no idea about AP politics, I approached it as an actor’) Jiiva and Mammootty in Yatra 2

‘Worth a watch with family’

One fan wrote that the film is worth a watch even if you’re not interested in politics or YS Jagan. They wrote on X, “Simply Superb! Relived YSJagan from 2009 to 2019. Worth watching with family even if you are not in to politics. Great execution @MahiVraghav garu! I promise no one will exit the theatre till last shot of end credits! #Yatra2Review #Yatra2 #SuperhitYatra2 #Yatra2JourneyBegins. (sic)”

They also revealed that the first half of the film was quite emotional. A fan also revealed that the song Marugainaava Raajanna was quite emotional, “Damnnnn Man!! I couldn't control my tears while "Marugainaava Raajanna" plays in YATRA 2. LEGENDARY STUFF! Goosebumps. (sic)”

‘Only for YSRCP fans’

A movie buff pointed out that while the film is good if you’re interested in AP politics, it might not work for the general public. They wrote, “#Yatra2, giving ratings is difficult but its a brilliant movie for ysrcp fans and headache for opposition party fans. @jeeva excelled in @ysjagan charecter. He looks and acts ditto as jagan. Dialogues are brilliant. Songs are extra. For ysrcp POV 3/5. For others POV 1/5. (sic)”

‘Cast and crew performed well’

One movie buff pointed out that the cast and crew of Yatra 2 performed well, writing, “#Yatra2 is fantastic. Every artist performed well. Every technician given their best output. Brilliant direction @MahiVraghav.” While another shared a video of a packed movie theatre, writing, “The hype is unreal #Yatra2 #YSJaganAgain. (sic)”

‘Feels a bit rushed’

Some fans thought that the film was a mixed bag, with a few scenes feeling rushed. “Yatra 2 - one of the finest biopics made in Telugu ( 3.75/5 ). Positives ~ Dialogues, Cinematography, Screenplay & elevations, Productions values, Jiiva & mamuka at their best. Negatives ~ Music & bgm, Few scenes feel a bit rushed. (sic)," one wrote.

But another fan liked the music and thought the film had an ‘exceptional’ first half, but a ‘satisfactory’ second half. “#Yatra2 A Heart Stirring Political Drama with Sensible Approach. @JiivaOfficial as #YSJagan & @mammukka as #YSR are apt lived in their roles. @MahiVraghav Done Great job. @Music_Santhosh (thumbs up and okay emoji). Engaging 1st half. Satisfactory 2nd half. #Yatra2Review #Mammootty #Jiiva. (sic)”

‘Watch on OTT’

Some fans however thought the film felt like a complete fabrication and was worth a watch only digitally. One of them wrote, “#Yatra2. Negitive:- Jagan characterisation. Whole story is not real. Positive:- Jagan in jail is realistic. Rating:- 0.5/10. Better to watch in ott (if u have patience). (sic)”

