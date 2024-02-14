Mr Bachchan: Ravi Teja wishes happy Valentine’s Day 2024 with new poster; fans love his chemistry with Bhagyashri Borse

The makers of director Harish Shankar’s Mr Bachchan released a new poster from the film on Valentine’s Day 2024. The film is a Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn’s 2018 film Raid, which tells the story of an income tax officer investigating a money laundering case. (Also Read: Eagle box office collection day 5: Ravi Teja’s film estimated to make ₹18.85 cr) A new poster from Mr Bachchan was released on V-day

Ravi Teja wishes fans

Lead actor Ravi Teja took to X and wrote, “Happy Valentine's Day…Mr Bachchan,” wishing fans on the special day. He also shared the new poster, which is perfect for the day. “The massiest of men have the softest of hearts,” shared the makers in a press note, releasing the poster that features Ravi and his co-star Bhagyashri Borse. The poster sees Ravi hugging her as she smiles wide. The makers also state that the lead actors will have a beautiful love track in the film.

Fans react

Looking at the poster, fans said it reminds them of the song Gadi Thalupula from Mirapakay. “#Mirapakay Vibe's. Gadhithalupula Song Gurthochindhii. #MrBachchan #RaviTeja #MassReunion (sic) (Reminds me of the song Gudi Thalupula from Mirapakay)” Another wrote, "Adhi..@harish2you. Ravanna energy ni use chesey Anna..Blockbuster kottali. #MrBachchan. (sic) (That's it! Ravi brother, you look energetic, hope you score a blockbuster.)

Some fans however criticised the poster, with one fan writing, “Director: Sir kottha kadha undi meer Ncourage chestarani medhaggarki vacham...@RaviTeja_offl: yellehhh... Mundhu Heroine Important, Heroine kottha ammai aithe naak Story kooda OK... 3 Months lo Shoot aipovali, malli na Next Muv ki inko kottha ammai ni yethukkovali. #MrBachchan (sic)”

It translates to, "Director: We have a new story for you. Ravi Teja: If there's a new heroine I'm fine with doing it, shoot should be done in 3 months because I need to look for another girl for my next.)

About Mr Bachchan

TG Vishwa Prasad produces Mr Bachchan under the banner People Media Factory and Vivek Kuchibhotla is on-board as the co-producer. The team recently concluded a shooting schedule in Karaikudi and the production is happening briskly. Naam Tho Suna Hoga is the tagline of the movie that has music by Mickey J Meyer, while Ayananka Bose is the cinematographer. Avinash Kolla is the movie's production designer, whereas editing is by Ujwal Kulkarni. The rest of the cast of the film is yet to be announced.

Recent work

Ravi was recently seen in Eagle, directed by Karthik Gattamneni. TG Vishwa also produced the film under People Media Factory. Also starring Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran in pivotal roles, the film was released last Friday. The film’s collections dipped on Monday and Tuesday but how it fares this week remains to be seen. Ravi also produced a film called Sundaram Master, which stars Harsha Chemudu in the lead role. The film is currently in post-production.

