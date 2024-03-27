Ananya Pandey, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur and others attend fashion awards: Who wore what

Last night was a glamorous affair as several Bollywood celebrities arrived to attend the AJIO Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was a star-studded occasion as B-town stars like Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sobhita Dhhulipala, Bobby Doel and many others graced the occasion. Whenever there are Bollywood celebs, there is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration and last night was no exception as B-town fashionistas put their best foot forward in gorgeous outfits. Some wore ethereal white gowns, while others kept it chic in formal and pantsuits. Let's take a look at who wore what and take some style notes. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty and others attend Isha Ambani's Holi bash: Who wore what ) Ananya Pandey, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and other celebrities attended the award show in stunning outfits.(Instagram)

Who Wore What at the Awards Night

Ananya Pandey

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ananya Pandey is a fashionista at heart who is always killing it in the fashion stakes. Her latest red carpet look was no exception as she stunned in a stylish striped pantsuit that exuded boss babe vibes. Her look features an oversized blazer, which she paired with matching loose trousers. As for accessories, she chose a quirky silver choker necklace that is all about glamour and glitz. She completed her look with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, nude lips and her luscious locks styled in soft curls.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor opted for a stunning white off-the-shoulder gown that looked ethereal. She paired it with strappy black heels and several rings adorning her fingers. Her make-up look features nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, rosy cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. She left her lustrous locks open at the centre, cascading down her shoulders to complete her chic look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani's white off-the-shoulder gown was all about grace and elegance, with lace detailing at the bust and a flared netted bottom that exuded flair and style. She styled her luscious locks into a messy bun, leaving part of her hair loose to frame her face beautifully at the front. A glam make-up look completed her stunning appearance.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's red carpet look left fans swooning as she stunned in a sheer gown with black intricate floral detailing all over. She paired it with a satin skirt with a thigh-high slit, showing off the perfect balance of fabric and colours. Wet hair, a nude make-up look and strappy black heels completed her chic look.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur set the red carpet ablaze as she stepped out with her look and surprised her fans with a new haircut that certainly suited her. Her outfit featured an oversized black leather jacket that looked absolutely rocking. She paired it with a white skirt that complemented her look perfectly. With her fringed hair and subtle make-up, she looked simply stunning.