Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty and others attend Isha Ambani's Holi bash: Who wore what

The vibrant festival of Holi is just around the corner and with it comes several star-studded Bollywood parties or celebrations. This Holi party season kicked off with Isha Ambani's pre-Holi bash, which was nothing short of a glamorous affair with several B-town celebrities making their presence felt. The guest list included Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, Orry, Athiya Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharvari Wagh and others. Whenever there is a gala of B-town celebs, there is always a treasure trove of fashion inspiration and last night was no exception as some arrived in glamorous gowns while others kept it chic in pantsuits. Let's take a look at who wore what and take some style notes. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's ethereal look in white floral saree at Jio MAMI Film Festival wins hearts. All pics, videos inside ) Isha Ambani's Holi party was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.(Instagram )

What celebs wore at Isha Ambani's pre-Holi bash

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra knows how to set fashion trends and her latest look in a redesigned saree is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. The stylish diva wore a sculptural blush pink saree with a striking thigh-high slit down the middle, with the extra fabric extending all the way to the floor. Her stylish off-the-shoulder bustier blouse by designer Gaurav Gupta added an extra touch of flair to her outfit. With smoky eyes, nude lips and her luscious locks left open at the centre, she looked stunning.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's look oozing glamour in a stunning green ensemble is a panache of style and flair. Her outfit featured a dark green embellished bralette, which she paired with a satin draped patterned maxi skirt. Styled with a classy white printed cape wrapped around her shoulders, she accessorised her look with a chunky green choker necklace and high heels. Her make-up look included winged eyeliner, kohl eyes, mascaraed lashes, darkened eyebrows, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. She finished off her look with her long, luscious locks styled in soft curls and left loose at the centre.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty arrived looking stylish in a blazer and flared trousers. Her outfit featured an embellished blazer with a deep v-neckline, full sleeves and intricate floral sequin embellishments all over. Paired with a matching pair of flared trousers, her stylish look is complete. She completed her look with a mini black bag, oversized emerald earrings, a glamorous make-up look and her hair tied up in a neat bun.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit's all pink look is a true lesson in styling monochromatic outfits. Her ensemble consisted of a hot pink crop top paired with a matching open buttoned blazer and flared trousers. Her accessories included a silver chain necklace with a blue giant pendant and statement earrings. With rosy cheeks, nude lipstick, winged eyeliner and her luscious locks styled in soft curls and left open at the side, she completed her stylish look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari has a penchant for ethnic looks and her recent appearance in a six-yards of grace is no exception. The gorgeous diva donned an orange saree with pink floral embroidery. She draped it elegantly around her, letting the pallu fall beautifully from her shoulders. She paired it with a pink V-neck blouse that complemented her saree look perfectly. She finished off her stunning look with dewy make-up, oversized statement earrings and her tresses left loose in the middle.