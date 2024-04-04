Mrunal Thakur almost quit Telugu films after Sita Ramam: ‘I told Dulquer Salmaan it'll be my last in the language’

Actor Mrunal Thakur might be making waves in the Telugu film industry now, but there was a time when she wanted to quit the industry. In fact, she even told her first Telugu film co-star, Dulquer Salmaan, that she didn’t want to make any more films in the language after Sita Ramam. In an interview with Galatta Plus, she revealed why working in Telugu was difficult. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda hits back at trolls for song from Family Star; Mrunal Thakur refuses to accept ‘lucky’ tag) Mrunal Thakur in a still from her first Telugu film Sita Ramam

‘I wanted to give up’

Mrunal revealed in the interview that not knowing Telugu made her feel ‘handicapped’ initially, given that Hindi and Marathi were her preferred languages. She would dub her dialogues in the language to understand the nuances, but had a hard time lip syncing in the language. “I didn’t want to be in a space where I felt handicapped because I didn’t know the language. It made me restless, and I kid you not, I had moments when I wanted to give up. I have literally cried but every drop of tear has brought praise my way,” she said.

She explained that while debuting with the 2022 film Sita Ramam, she told Dulquer (who debuted with Mahanati in Telugu) that she did not want to work in the language anymore. “I remember we were shooting in Kashmit and I told him Sita Ramam will be my first and last Telugu film. I won’t do any more films in Telugu, I said. He just looked at me and said, we’ll see. I think today, one of the reasons I am considering branching out into Tamil or Kannada also is because he gave me the confidence to.”

Mrunal’s upcoming work

Since Sita Ramam was a massive success, Mrunal has also starred in Shouryuv’s Hi Nanna with Nani in 2023. The film was a success also. Her third Telugu film Family Star, directed by Parasuram Petla and co-starring Vijay Deverakonda will be released on April 5. She is yet to announce other projects in Telugu, but will soon be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan in Hindi.

