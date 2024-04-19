 Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi to start shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film next week - Hindustan Times
Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi to start shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film next week

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Apr 19, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's musical next week in Mumbai

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi are teaming up for the first time in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next production. And we have learnt that the duo is all set to start the shoot for the film next week.

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi to start shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film
Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi to start shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

A source close to the development reveals to us, “Mrunal and Siddhant will start shooting for the first schedule of the film in Mumbai next week. The actors have been taking workshops with director Ravi Udyawar since the first week of April as a part of their prep. Both the actors have put in a lot of work in their preparations for their characters as they play musicians in the film.” Udyawar previously directed the late actor Sridevi-starrer Mom (2017).

The yet-untitled film is touted to be a musical. It’s a romance drama set in a contemporary world and will be backed by some soulful compositions.

The source shares, “Bhansali aims to finish the shoot of this film first before he jumps on to his next directorial, Love and War, which has actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.”

The fresh on-screen pairing of Thakur,31, and Chaturvedi, 30, has excited their fans, especially with Thakur’s last romantic releases Sita Ramam (2022) and Hi Nanna (2023) working well at the box office. In an earlier interview, The Gehraiyaan (2022) actor had praised his co-star’s work in Super 30 (2019) and Sita Ramam. Thakur, too, said in an interview how Chaturvedi and her had a call for over 45 minutes discussing cinema and her co-star praising her performances recently.

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi to start shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film next week
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
