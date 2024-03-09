Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls being blacklisted, called cocky for rejecting role in Brahmastra: Badnaam ho gaya tha main

Siddhant Chaturvedi has revealed that he refused to audition for a role in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. In an interview with The Lallantop, he said that he was criticised and even blacklisted for rejecting a role in the film. He shared that the casting director was shocked at his response. In his defence, Siddhant said that he had refused because he wasn't given a script for the film. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh will play Dev, antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra 2: Report) Siddhant Chaturvedi refused to be a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.

Siddhant talks about Brahmastra role

Siddhant said, "One month before Gully Boy, this happened. The makers of a very big film that eventually became the biggest film offered me a part. I had got it through a casting director. It was one of the characters, but it didn't have any script or audition. They said that you do martial arts, it was an action fantasy film, which was released recently and became a big hit and its song is also very popular. Ek ashram hai, usme one of the superhero’s ka kirdar mila tha mujhe (There's a monastery, and I got the role of one of the superheroes). So they asked me to do it. I asked about audition, lines. I should also understand what it is about. They said, 'It's a VFX-heavy project, and it will take five years to make)'."

Why Siddhant said no to Brahmastra

Siddhant then said that it was Brahmastra, and he met Ayan Mukerji. The actor recalled asking Ayan about the script as he was excited to do it. However, since it was in the initial stage, there was no script, but Ayan assured him it was a three-film contract. Siddhant shared that due to the uncertainty about his role in the film, he refused to audition for it. He reasoned to the casting director that nobody would notice him since big names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were part of the film.

Siddhant was blacklisted

“Mujhe blacklist kar diya gaya casting se. Blacklist kar diya ki ye toh pagal hai ladka. Badnaam ho gaya tha main casting circuit mein ki, ‘Ye select ho ke na bol deta hai. Hai kaun bhai tu?' (I was blacklisted from casting. I was blacklisted because they thought this boy is crazy. I had become infamous in the casting circuit for refusing selected roles.)” He said that he heard terms such as arrogance and cocky.

About Brahmastra

Brahmastra (2022), a fantasy action-adventure film, was written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It was produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Namit Malhotra and Ayan under Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures and Prime Focus. The film is the first instalment of a trilogy. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in extended cameos.

