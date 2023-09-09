Fans want Ranbir Kapoor as Dev, tell Ayan Mukerji 'no love story' as he gives glimpse of Brahmastra Part Two artwork

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has given a peek into the artwork of the character Dev from his upcoming film Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ayan also penned a brief note. (Also Read | Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar dismiss rumours of Brahmastra 2 and 3 getting shelved with new post on film's 1st anniversary) Ayan Mukerji shared a new post on Instagram.

Ayan gives glimpse of Dev, Amrita

Ayan posted a collage video showing Dev engaged in a battle. The character of Amrita, who wields the Jalastra, is also seen, seemingly about to attack Dev. The first film of the franchise, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, clocked its first anniversary on Saturday.

Ayan pens note

Ayan captioned the post, "Brahmastra - Part Two: Dev. Early Concept Art Work. Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration #brahmastra2 #DEV." He also teased a new theme music in the background.

Fans want Ranbir Kapoor as Dev

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Amazing !!!! Can't wait for this one!!!" A comment read, "Either cast RK as Dev or prove yourself to be the worst friend RK has ever had." A person said, "Ayan don't even think of casting Dev as someone else. It's RK or nobody else." An Instagram user wrote, "We want Ranbir Kapoor as Dev. This looks promising." Another fan commented, "Going to be a blockbuster just work on the script and no love story, please. Dev vs Amrita and Shiva vs Dev."

Ayan's note as Brahmastra clocked one year of release

Earlier, Ayan shared a video collage and wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the hard work, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life ! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!” Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas Brahmastra: Part Three will release in cinemas in December 2027.

About Brahmastra Part One

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces, is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

