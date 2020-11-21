Mona Singh says she froze her eggs when she was 34: ‘I want to chill with my partner, not mentally prepared to have a kid’

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 19:01 IST

Actor Mona Singh has said in an interview that she is in no hurry to have a baby. The actor, who got married to Shyam Gopalan last year, says she got her eggs frozen five years ago, when she was 34.

Mona made her acting debut in 2003 with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, an adaptation of Colombian telenovela, Yo soy Betty, la fea. She will next be seen in upcoming Zee5 series, Black Widows.

Talking about her plans for motherhood, she said in an interview to The Times of India, “I have frozen my eggs and now I am free. I did that at the age of 34. Because I have gotten married now, I want to chill with my partner and travel the world with him. I haven’t done that yet. I have always travelled with my family or friends. I want to do that with my husband now. Even though I love kids, if you ask me now, I am not mentally prepared to have one. Later in life, I would definitely think about it.”

Mona said that she went to the gynaecologist with her mother when she decided to freeze her eggs. “My mother was so happy when she heard about my decision to freeze my eggs. We both went to my gynaecologist in Pune and I had to take a few months break from work as the process involves a lot of mood swings. It took about 5 months for the process and now, as I said, I am free,” she said.

After Jassi, Mona went on to feature in a number of hit shows later including Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi. She recently appeared in M.O.M. Mission Over Mars, a web series on ALT Balaji. She played the lead scientist in the web series. In 2006, she won the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, beating another TV actor Shweta Salve. She was also seen as Kareena Kapoor’s elder sister in 3 Idiots and will work with her and Aamir again in Laal Singh Chaddha.

