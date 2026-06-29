US-Iran war LIVE updates: Tehran, Washington agree to halt attacks, will hold talks in Qatar

"Nothing has been cancelled. Technical talks regarding the implementation of the MoU are on track for the coming days as planned, and deconfliction channels are up and running after the Lake Lucerne Summit," the official said, referring to recent talks in Switzerland led on the US side by Vice President JD Vance, according to CNN.

The current halt in tit-for-tat attacks comes after US President Donald Trump warned of further military action if attacks in the Strait of Hormuz continue. Meanwhile, Iran warned that any ceasefire violations would "result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes."

How did it start?

The hostilities began last this week after Iran attacked the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25 while it was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast. Trump called the attack a "foolish" violation of the ceasefire, and the US military said it struck Iranian missile and drone storage facilities in response over two days.

Iran attacks Kuwait, Bahrain

Iranian forces also responded on Sunday by attacking its Gulf neighbours Kuwait and Bahrain. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they launched missiles and drones at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the 5th Fleet naval base in Salman Port, Bahrain, according to Bloomberg.

Kuwait said it intercepted two missiles and there was no material damage or injuries. Bahrain's Interior Ministry said a residential building sustained heavy damage in an overnight Iranian attack. Later in the day, Qatar's Interior Ministry said a Qatari citizen aboard a vessel was killed after suffering shrapnel injuries resulting from "the military operations in the area."

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said countries in the region must not allow “their territory or facilities” to be used for attacks on his country, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.