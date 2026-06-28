Weekly Love Horoscope, June 29 - July 5, 2026: Find what the cards have in store for you

Aries: Nine of Swords Overthinking may dominate the beginning of your week, but not every fear reflects reality. Rather than letting anxiety shape your decisions, focus on practical solutions and accept support when it's available. Giving yourself time to rest will help you regain perspective. By the weekend, you may realise that many of your worries were temporary and far easier to handle than they first seemed. Tarot horoscope

Lucky Ritual: Write your worries on a piece of paper and place it beneath a bowl of rock salt overnight. Dispose of the salt outside your home the following morning.

Taurus: The Hermit This week encourages reflection and personal growth. You may naturally withdraw from unnecessary social commitments to focus on yourself, your goals, or your spiritual well-being. Time spent alone can bring valuable clarity, and an important realisation may influence a decision you've been thinking about for some time.

Lucky Ritual: Light sandalwood incense at sunrise and spend ten minutes journaling your thoughts.

Gemini: The Moon Not everything is as clear as it first appears this week. Mixed signals or emotional uncertainty may make decision-making difficult. Instead of rushing for answers, trust your intuition and allow situations to unfold naturally. Dreams, signs, or unexpected coincidences could offer helpful guidance.

Lucky Ritual: Place a glass of water beside your bed before sleeping and write down any dreams you remember in the morning.

Cancer: Strength Your inner strength becomes your greatest advantage this week. Challenges that once felt overwhelming begin to seem more manageable because you've grown through previous experiences. Quiet confidence and patience help you accomplish far more than force or frustration.

Lucky Ritual: Light a yellow candle on Tuesday and repeat, "I trust my inner strength," eleven times.

Leo: Six of Pentacles Balance and generosity shape your week. Appreciation, support, or unexpected opportunities may arrive through people who genuinely value your efforts. Financial matters also improve when you approach them with fairness and gratitude. Remember that receiving support can be just as important as offering it.

Lucky Ritual: Donate food, fruit, or water to someone in need before Friday.

Virgo: Two of Pentacles Flexibility becomes your greatest strength this week. You may find yourself balancing work, relationships, finances, or several responsibilities at once. Staying organised while adapting to changing circumstances helps you achieve more than trying to make everything perfect.

Lucky Ritual: Tie a green ribbon around your planner or notebook as a symbol of balance and steady progress.

Libra: The Devil An unhealthy habit or emotional pattern may demand your attention this week. Whether it's people-pleasing, overspending, overworking, or staying in situations that drain your energy, you're being encouraged to break free and reclaim your confidence.

Lucky Ritual: Burn a bay leaf while setting the intention to release one limiting belief or unhealthy habit.

Scorpio: High Priestess Your intuition is especially powerful this week. Trust your instincts, particularly if something feels too good to be true or if subtle changes catch your attention. Careful observation is likely to reveal more than direct questioning.

Lucky Ritual: Spend ten minutes in silent meditation while holding a crystal before making important decisions.

Sagittarius: Ace of Pentacles A promising opportunity connected to work, finances, education, or personal growth could arrive this week. Stay open to learning something new, as even a small beginning now has the potential to grow into something significant over time.

Lucky Ritual: Plant a seed or water a plant while setting an intention for a fresh beginning.

Capricorn: King of Pentacles Career, finances, and long-term stability remain strongly supported. Your practical approach and disciplined efforts continue producing steady results. This is a favourable week for financial planning, business decisions, and strengthening your future security.

Lucky Ritual: Place three cloves and one coin inside your wallet to invite prosperity throughout the week.

Aquarius: King of Swords Logic, leadership, and clear thinking help you navigate the week successfully. Others may look to you for advice or rely on your experience. Honest communication and objective decisions will bring the best results, especially when emotions begin running high around you.

Lucky Ritual: Write one clear goal on a piece of white paper and place it beneath a glass of water overnight.

Pisces: Seven of Swords Careful observation becomes your greatest strength this week. Misunderstandings or incomplete information may require you to move more cautiously than usual. Trust your intuition before sharing personal information or making important commitments. What remains hidden now is likely to become clearer with time.

Lucky Ritual: Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt at your front door and sweep it away the following morning to clear stagnant energy.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163