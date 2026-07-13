Ram Gopal Varma reviews Lenin, calls Akhil best actor of Akkineni family: ‘Swear this on Nagarjuna’

Ram Gopal Varma is all praise for Akhil Akkineni, son of superstar Nagarjuna, after watching his latest film Lenin. RGV took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of the film. He also called Akhil the best actor in the Akkineni family, even better than his superstar father. Ram Gopal Varma praised Akhil Akkineni's performnce in Lenin.

RGV reviews Lenin RGV first congratulated Akhil on the box office success that Lenin has witnessed since its release. He wrote, "HEY @AkhilAkkineni , A BIG CONGRATS on the BLOCKBUSTER #Lenin 🔥🔥🔥." This prompted Akhil to request the critically acclaimed director to watch his film. He responded to the tweet, writing, "Thank you sir … please do watch 🙏🏻🤗"

Almost a day after Akhil's response, RGV took to X again to shower praise on him and share his review of the film. RGV wrote, “Hey @AkhilAkkineni8 Just saw #Lenin , and apart from the FILM being GREAT , I realised that you are the BEST ACTOR in the #Akkineni family and I swear this on @iamnagarjuna 🔥🔥."

He added, "Your ease is remarkable even when there’s no emotion in the scenes and in the emotional scenes you KILLED it 🙏🙏🙏💪💪💪💐💐💐 A BIG SHOUT OUT to #MuraliKishorAbburi for giving you AWESOME chords to PLAY 💪"