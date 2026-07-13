‘Terminator 6’: After Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj Singh sets his sights on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

After nurturing Abhishek Sharma to rousing success, Yuvraj Singh has expressed interest in taking another promising Indian youngster under his wing. None other than Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has taken world cricket by storm. Arguably the most exciting young cricketer in the game today, the 15-year-old became the youngest player to represent the Indian men's team earlier this month. Sooryavanshi made his debut against England but, after scores of 14, 13 and 15, was dropped from the Playing XI. His replacement, Sanju Samson, also failed to make an impact as India slumped to a 0-4 deficit. Yuvraj Singh, left, wants to mentor Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, middle (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram)

Yuvraj, who attended the 2026 men's singles final at Wimbledon alongside Abhishek and Sooryavanshi, referred to the trio as the "Terminators". Impressed by the teenager's talent, the two-time World Cup winner is eager to spend time with Sooryavanshi and mentor him to greater heights.

The Terminators "I always call myself a Terminator. Now there is Terminator 4, Abhishek Sharma, who is four times better than me. And after him comes Terminator 6, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has evolved even more. I did my part in my time, Abhishek elevated it, and now Vaibhav is setting new standards. This is the third phase of the same journey,” Yuvraj said while speaking to JioStar.

“It is great to see the sport evolving. When I watch Sinner and Alcaraz, I see how tennis is changing. I see the same evolution in Abhishek and Vaibhav. I have spent a lot of time training Abhishek, and I would love to spend time with Vaibhav as well. He has a great career ahead of him. He is a serious player in the making, and I believe he will get there."

Sooryavanshi was on Cloud Nine seeing Yuvraj accompany him to the All-England Club. "Yuvi Paaji is my idol too. Meeting him for the first time was a special moment. I got to spend time with him, and he shared a lot of insights about the game. He spoke about the mental side of the game, how to handle pressure, and the importance of believing in yourself. It feels great to have so much to learn from someone like him. I am sure it will help me a lot in my career going forward," said Sooryavanshi.

Abhishek felt the same.

"I can feel what Vaibhav is feeling right now because Yuvi Paaji is my idol as well. I remember when I first met him, it was kind of the same feeling that he's feeling right now. So obviously, watching my first Wimbledon, and that too the finals, with Yuvi Paaji and Vaibhav, it's a special day for me," he said.