Did you know some people get itchy when they exercise? Dr Kunal Sood explains why that happens
For some people, workout acts as a trigger for itchiness. Dr Kunal Sood shares why, and what can be done to prevent it.
Regular exercise is one of the cornerstones of maintaining good health. However, it is often easier said than done for a number of reasons. Following a strict daily routine is not easy, but it is often made more difficult by unexpected hurdles.
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In this case, exercise is made more difficult than it already is for many people by bouts of itchiness. Taking to Instagram on July 12, Dr Kunal Sood explains why that happens, and what can be done about it.
Why do some people get itchy when they exercise?
Itchiness can have many reasons. In India, it could be due to the bite of insects such as mosquitoes. It might also be personal factors of individuals, such as sweat or dry skin. However, for some people, exercise can act as a trigger, noted Dr Sood.
As per the physician, “In some people, exercise can trigger the release of histamine, which is a chemical involved in allergic reactions. When that happens, it can cause itching, flushing, or even raised hives during or shortly after a workout.”
The condition is often referred to as exercise-induced urticaria. However, it is often confusing for the person experiencing the symptoms to seek medical help, since there is no guarantee that they will experience it every time they exercise.
There are a number of factors that make the symptoms of exercise-induced urticaria more likely. It includes recent meals, alcohol, NSAID (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) medications, and even underlying illness.
“Some people notice symptoms within minutes of starting exercise, while others develop them later in the workout or shortly afterwards,” stated Dr Sood.
How to deal with exercise-induced urticaria
According to Dr Sood, the good news related to the condition is that many people are able to manage symptoms with approaches such as using antihistamines, avoiding known triggers before exercise, and gradually warming up before a workout.
“Exercise-related itching isn't always random. If that same pattern keeps happening, it may be worth discussing with a healthcare professional to help identify triggers and find strategies that help you stay active safely,” stated the physician.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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