Did you know some people get itchy when they exercise? Dr Kunal Sood explains why that happens

In this case, exercise is made more difficult than it already is for many people by bouts of itchiness. Taking to Instagram on July 12, Dr Kunal Sood explains why that happens, and what can be done about it.

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Regular exercise is one of the cornerstones of maintaining good health. However, it is often easier said than done for a number of reasons. Following a strict daily routine is not easy, but it is often made more difficult by unexpected hurdles.

Why do some people get itchy when they exercise? Itchiness can have many reasons. In India, it could be due to the bite of insects such as mosquitoes. It might also be personal factors of individuals, such as sweat or dry skin. However, for some people, exercise can act as a trigger, noted Dr Sood.

As per the physician, “In some people, exercise can trigger the release of histamine, which is a chemical involved in allergic reactions. When that happens, it can cause itching, flushing, or even raised hives during or shortly after a workout.”

The condition is often referred to as exercise-induced urticaria. However, it is often confusing for the person experiencing the symptoms to seek medical help, since there is no guarantee that they will experience it every time they exercise.

There are a number of factors that make the symptoms of exercise-induced urticaria more likely. It includes recent meals, alcohol, NSAID (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) medications, and even underlying illness.

“Some people notice symptoms within minutes of starting exercise, while others develop them later in the workout or shortly afterwards,” stated Dr Sood.

How to deal with exercise-induced urticaria According to Dr Sood, the good news related to the condition is that many people are able to manage symptoms with approaches such as using antihistamines, avoiding known triggers before exercise, and gradually warming up before a workout.

“Exercise-related itching isn't always random. If that same pattern keeps happening, it may be worth discussing with a healthcare professional to help identify triggers and find strategies that help you stay active safely,” stated the physician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.