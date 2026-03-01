Bridgerton star Yerin Ha had 'hives all over' after filming steamy bathtub scene for 7 hours: All about folliculitis

Bridgerton has been a hit with Netflix viewers for a number of reasons, a prominent one among them being the steamy sex scenes. They are generally accepted as tastefully done and appealing to the female gaze. Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in Bridgerton season 4. (Netflix)

One such scene in the fourth season of the show, whose second part was released on February 26, is a bathtub hookup between Sophie, played by Yerin Ha, and Benedict, played by Luke Thompson.

Also Read | Did you know what happens if you sleep for ‘6 hours per night for 2 weeks'? Hyderabad neurologist explains

As wonderful as it looked on screen, the experience of filming it was very different, especially for 28-year-old Yerin. During an appearance on the February 25 episode of the Capital Breakfast podcast, Yerin revealed developing a skin condition called folliculitis after filming the scene.

It apparently took six to seven hours to complete the scene, during which Yerin and Luke were submerged in bathwater. Ahead of getting in, Yerin had applied baby powder on herself as she was told it would help with drying the skin and put intimacy wear on with tape.

“And then basically the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body and got folliculitis and needed steroid cream!” she explained. “But I blame myself, because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water.”