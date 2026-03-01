Bridgerton star Yerin Ha had 'hives all over' after filming steamy bathtub scene for 7 hours: All about folliculitis
Folliculitis is a skin condition resulting in inflammation of hair follicles. Yerin Ha likely contracted it after filming a scene in a bathtub for seven hours.
Bridgerton has been a hit with Netflix viewers for a number of reasons, a prominent one among them being the steamy sex scenes. They are generally accepted as tastefully done and appealing to the female gaze.
One such scene in the fourth season of the show, whose second part was released on February 26, is a bathtub hookup between Sophie, played by Yerin Ha, and Benedict, played by Luke Thompson.
As wonderful as it looked on screen, the experience of filming it was very different, especially for 28-year-old Yerin. During an appearance on the February 25 episode of the Capital Breakfast podcast, Yerin revealed developing a skin condition called folliculitis after filming the scene.
It apparently took six to seven hours to complete the scene, during which Yerin and Luke were submerged in bathwater. Ahead of getting in, Yerin had applied baby powder on herself as she was told it would help with drying the skin and put intimacy wear on with tape.
“And then basically the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body and got folliculitis and needed steroid cream!” she explained. “But I blame myself, because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water.”
What is folliculitis?
According to the Mayo Clinic website, folliculitis is a common skin condition that is caused by inflamed hair follicles due to a bacterial infection. At first appearance, it can look like small pimples around hair follicles, which are itchy and sore.
If the condition is mild, it is likely to heal in a few days with basic self-care and not leave any scars behind. However, repeated infection or severe cases require treatment from a doctor, or else it may result in permanent hair loss and scarring.
While there are different types of folliculitis, the one affecting Yerin is most likely to be Pseudomonas folliculitis, commonly known as hot tub rash. It presents itself as round, itchy bumps that may later develop into small blisters filled with pus.
The rash is caused by Pseudomonas bacteria that can be found in hot tubs, water slides and heated pools where the chlorine and pH levels are not correct. The symptoms can show up one to two days after exposure to the bacteria and is likely to worsen in areas where a swimsuit holds water against the skin.
How to prevent folliculitis?
The Mayo Clinic website lists the following tips to reduce the risk of folliculitis:
- Wash your skin regularly using a clean washcloth and towel
- Do laundry regularly
- Avoid friction or pressure on your skin
- Dry out your rubber gloves between uses
- Shave with care
- Use only clean hot tubs and heated pools, and shower with soap afterwards
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
