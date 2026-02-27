Do you know exactly why your hair falls out in the shower? US doctor explains and shares a hack to fix it

Taking to Instagram on February 26, Dr Cleo Tetzloff, a functional medicine practitioner based in California, listed the health issues that uncontrolled hairfall can signify, and how best to tackle them.

There are a few who have never been bugged by witnessing their hair fall while in the shower or while combing. However, not many are aware of what that really means in terms of our hair and overall health.

1. Low ferritin level If the ferritin level in the blood is below 50 (ng/mL), it means the hair follicles are starving, noted Dr Tetzloff. The best way to deal with this includes:

Taking liver or desiccated liver capsules twice weekly

Increasing vitamin C

Fixing the gut with SBI Protect, butyrate, digestive enzymes, and probiotics

Avoiding liquids 10 minutes before and after meals to help with absorption

Getting tested for hidden infections 2. Crashing hormone levels “Low estrogen. Low progesterone. Low testosterone. High androgens. PCOS. Perimenopause. Post-pill syndrome. All of these change your hair growth cycle,” stated Dr Tetzloff.

The hair thinning at the temples and excessive shedding can be caused by hormones and require necessary support. That includes the following:

Urinary hormone test (to get the actual hormone patterns)

Seed cycling for gentle hormone support

DIM or calcium d-glucarate (if estrogen dominant)

Vitex (if low progesterone, not for everyone)

Spearmint tea (if high androgens)

Strength train to support testosterone naturally 3. Stress hormones wrecking hair follicles Chronic stress leads to elevated cortisol levels, which in turn lead to hair loss. This is called telogen effluvium, and it is the body signalling that it is going into survival mode and shutting down all non-essential functions, shared Dr Tetzloff. Since hair is not essential for survival, it is the first to go.

Rectifying the situation includes pinpointing the thing in life that is the most draining, and taking the following:

Vitamin C (lowers cortisol)

Phosphatidylserine (blunts cortisol response)

Magnesium glycinate nightly

4-point cortisol test (not just AM cortisol)

Non-negotiable nervous system work: breathwork, walks, yoga 4. Poor gut health Taking in supplements is not helpful if the gut cannot absorb them properly. Signs of gut trouble include bloating, constipation, acid reflux, and food sensitivities. According to Dr Tetzloff, the support includes:

Gut Zoomer stool test (to find infections, dysbiosis, inflammation)

Taking digestive enzymes with meals

Taking betaine HCl if low stomach acid

Taking L-glutamine or SBI Protect for gut lining repair

Taking bone broth daily

Avoiding inflammatory foods (gluten, dairy, sugar) for 30 days and checking results 5. Deficiency of nutrients “Hair is a luxury tissue,” stated Dr Tetzloff. “Your body will steal nutrients from your hair to keep vital organs running.” In such cases, supplements become necessary. Important ones include:

Zinc

B-complex with methylated B12 and folate

Vitamin D3 + K2 (test levels first - optimal is 50-80)

Protein from animal sources

Healthy fats It is important to eat a balanced diet, shared the doctor. Nutrients from food first, supplements to fill gaps.

6. Fluctuating blood sugar level Spiking and crashing blood sugar levels cause inflammation, which disrupts the hair growth cycle and pushes follicles into "shedding mode" early. Insulin resistance also leads to hair loss. Rectifying the situation involves:

Consuming protein and fat at every meal (minimum 30g protein)

Never eating carbs naked - always pairing with protein/fat

Apple cider vinegar before meals

Walking 10 minutes after eating

Taking berberine or chromium

Getting fasting insulin tested (not just glucose)

Putting on muscle 7. Thyroid imbalance “Your hair needs active thyroid hormone to grow. Without it, follicles go dormant,” noted Dr Tetzloff. Therefore, it is important to opt for a full thyroid panel test, which includes TSH, Free T3, Free T4, TPO, and TG antibodies. Other functional labs may be necessary to ascertain the problem. Things to incorporate in lifestyle include:

Selenium, zinc, magnesium, iodine supplements

Gluten-free diet

Eating enough calories, carbs, protein, and healthy fats

Trying thyroid castor oil packs Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.