French biochemist explains how to reverse PCOS: ‘If you don’t have symptoms…'
Find out what you should do in order to reverse PCOS, as per a biochemist, who narrowed down on one easy hack.
PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a common condition that affects many women. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 10-13 per cent of women of reproductive age are affected, while around 70 per cent globally remain unaware that they may have the condition due to subtle, overlooked symptoms. Further, PCOS is the precursor to several long-term health complications, from insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, to infertility or other metabolic issues if left unmanaged for long. One of the most common concerns is how to reverse PCOS.
ALSO READ: French biochemist shares ‘how to live forever,’ says this 1 simple habit can add 7-10 years to your life
French biochemist and New York Times bestselling author Jessie Inchausp addressed this doubt in an Instagram post, dated February 22, where she explained the link between insulin, glucose spikes and PCOS symptoms. It is not really complicated; you simply need to focus on managing glucose spikes to help regulate insulin levels.
What is PCOS?
Jessie reminded that PCOS is actually an umbrella. Commonly, people mistake it for a single disease. It is actually a collection of symptoms like missed irregular periods, no ovulation, acne, hair loss on the head of a female body, and high testosterone.
“Now, in 70 per cent of the cases of pcos, the female also has high insulin levels, whatever her body weight, this can be the case,” she noted. This also challenges the common misconception that insulin resistance happens to those who are overweight. It depicts that metabolic issues like insulin imbalance can exist even in leaner women with PCOS.
“High insulin levels produce more testosterone, and high testosterone is often the cause of PCOS symptoms,” she added. This highlights a hormonal chain, which is higher insulin causes increased androgen production, which worsens PCOS-related symptoms.
Reducing glucose spikes is the hack
The biochemist further explained that since high testosterone is believed to drive many PCOS symptoms, the focus should be on how to fix the insulin imbalance.
“So if you want to get testosterone levels down to try to get rid of PCOS symptoms, you gotta get insulin levels down, and to do that you need to get glucose spikes down," she noted.
And when testosterone also drops, PCOS symptoms also disappear. “I would argue that if you don't have the symptoms, you don't have PCOS anymore,” the biochemist noted.
You can monitor the glucose spikes in several ways, whether by dietary hacks like pairing protein or fibre with carbs, or avoiding sugary foods on an empty stomach or walking for a while after eating heavy meals. They all help in a better insulin response. :
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.