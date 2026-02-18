Do you know your 3 pm energy dip can be a sign of insulin resistance? Hyderabad diabetologist shares 5 red flags
Are you struggling to work post lunch, around 3-4 pm? Know why it happens and why it is something you should not normalise.
The sleepiness and grogginess in the afternoon can be hard to resist. If you are working, keeping your eyes open around 3 or 4 pm can feel like a task in itself; the laptop screen appears blurry, and an avalanche of yawns bombards you. Energy levels tend to dip, prompting many people to reach for an energy-boosting beverage like tea or coffee.
To cope with the post-lunch fatigue, almost everyone has devised their own strategy to combat the drowsiness, whether it is to go for walks, quick chit chat, chugging down coffee or putting on an energetic playlist. But this post-lunch fatigue has been normalised for long; no one really questions it anymore. However, is it something you should keep overlooking?
We reached out to Dr G.Krishna Mohan Reddy, senior consultant physician and diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, to get clarity and see the big picture of what this sign may indicate. He flagged it could be a sign of insulin resistance. It is a matter of concern as insulin resistance, when not addressed, eventually may lead to type 2 diabetes.
Is the 3 pm fatigue a sign of insulin resistance?
The diabetologist shared that this feeling of sleepiness after meals is called post-prandial somnolence, and it is fairly common. But it usually occurs only after large meals, especially those high in refined carbohydrates or fats. This explains the food coma after the family lunches on weekends.
But this does not explain the everyday fatigue you may feel. “Persistent fatigue around 3 pm can sometimes indicate underlying insulin resistance,” Dr Reddy cautioned.
This should not be ignored, even if one has become habituated. Otherwise, there is a risk of developing other health issues too, apart from prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. Insulin resistance also affects hormonal, metabolic and cardiovascular health. Dr Reddy named these other health issues: weight gain, PCOS, abdnormal cholestrol levels.
For the uninformed, insulin resistance is a condition in which the cells of our body, mainly in the muscles, liver, and fat tissue, do not respond properly to insulin. Therefore, insulin is the hormone that helps move glucose (sugar from food) into cells to be used for energy. Now here's the trouble which Dr Reddy spotlighted. If this process becomes inefficient, glucose remains in the bloodstream, and the body produces more insulin to compensate.
Now, moving on to the issue of mid-afternoon fatigue. Dr Reddy explained, “After a high-carbohydrate meal, blood sugar may rise quickly. The body releases more insulin to control it. Blood sugar may then drop rapidly, leading to fatigue, sluggishness, or brain fog. There is also a natural dip in alertness between 1 PM and 3 pm due to circadian rhythm changes.” But the doctor reiterated again that it is not normal for the fatigue to be frequent, intense or associated with other insulin resistance symptoms.
Other signs of insulin resistance
You can identify if your intense mid-afternoon slump is indicative of insulin resistance or not by evaluating if you have these other symptoms too:
- Sleepiness or fogginess after meals
- Increased belly fat
- Difficulty losing weight
- Strong afternoon cravings
- Feeling irritable or shaky when meals are delayed
The diabetologist concluded that a balanced lunch with protein, fibre, and healthy fats can help prevent sharp glucose swings. It will also prevent drowsiness. Acknowledging early symptoms allows timely intervention before insulin resistance progresses to diabetes.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi
