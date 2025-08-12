Can people with type 2 diabetes eat mango? Study says yes, if done this way

Mangoes are a naturally sweet fruit. Because of this flavourful, tropical sweetness, people with diabetes are usually advised to avoid it, as it may spike the blood sugar. But just as with many other foods, the difference is how you consume it. Mangoes are naturally sweet and juicy. (Unsplash)

A study published in the National Library of Medicine journal revealed it may not be entirely off-limits, as even people with type 2 diabetes benefit from eating mango. It also promised results of weight loss and reduced waist size. Sounds unreal? The study's surprising findings shed light on the ability of the otherwise deemed ‘forbidden fruit’, mango, to help control blood sugar, provided it is eaten in the right way.

What did the study find?

Make space in your diet for mango by removing the bread.(Pexels)

The researchers wanted to understand if the most commonly avoided fruit among people with diabetes can actually be included in the diet without risking blood sugar levels to spike. Common Indian mango varieties like Safeda and Dasheri were examined over a period of 8 weeks.

Two hundred and fifty grams per day were included in breakfast, in place of bread. This, over time, helped lower blood sugar, improve glycemic control, and reduce weight and waist size. Further, it was also helpful for heart health, as high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), also known as good cholesterol, went up in the participants who ate mango instead of bread.

What does it mean?

So this reflects that mango, which is vilified for being a naturally sweet food, can be included in the diet even for people with diabetes. The catch here is to ensure controlled portions, like how the participants were given 250 grams, along with swapping refined carbs like white bread. If mango is added to an already high-calorie, carb-rich diet, then it may pose risks of a blood sugar spike. But if you have a light-carb diet, then mango can be included easily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.