Chia seeds vs flax seeds: Which seed will boost your weight loss journey?

When it comes to weight loss, a balanced diet plays as vital a role as regular exercise. As you embark on your health journey, consider incorporating seeds like chia and flax into your meals. These tiny powerhouses are not only nutrient-dense but also pack a variety of health benefits. Both chia seeds and flax seeds are favourites among nutrition enthusiasts, but which one is more effective for weight loss? Let’s explore the facts and make an informed choice. Chia Seeds vs. Flax Seeds: Which is Better for Weight Loss? (Adobe Stock)

Which one is better, flax seeds or chia seeds?

Chia seeds: Small, oval-shaped seeds that can absorb water and expand, often forming a gel-like texture.

Small, oval-shaped seeds that can absorb water and expand, often forming a gel-like texture. Flax seeds: Larger and flatter, these seeds offer a nutty flavour and can be easily crushed or ground for use in various recipes.

"Both seeds are rich in protein, calcium, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals, making them nutritious additions to your diet. But before diving into which seed might be better for weight loss, it is important to know the health benefits they offer," says dietitian Ekta Singhwal.

What are the benefits of eating flax seeds?

Flax seeds shine with several impressive health benefits:

Anti-inflammatory properties: Flax seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help combat inflammation in the body and may lower the risk of inflammatory diseases, such as arthritis, as per the Journal of Food Science and Technology.

Flax seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help combat inflammation in the body and may lower the risk of inflammatory diseases, such as arthritis, as per the Journal of Food Science and Technology. Gut health: Rich in dietary fibre, flaxseeds promote gut health. When consumed, the fibre ferments in the large intestine, resulting in the production of beneficial short-chain fatty acids, as per the journal Healthcare.

Rich in dietary fibre, flaxseeds promote gut health. When consumed, the fibre ferments in the large intestine, resulting in the production of beneficial short-chain fatty acids, as per the journal Healthcare. Anti-diabetic effect: "Regular consumption of flaxseeds can enhance insulin sensitivity, making them a potentially beneficial choice for individuals managing diabetes", says the expert.

"Regular consumption of flaxseeds can enhance insulin sensitivity, making them a potentially beneficial choice for individuals managing diabetes", says the expert. Anti-cancer properties: The antioxidants found in flax seeds may help reduce tumour growth and decrease the risk of hormone-related cancers, thanks to their lignan content, as per the MD Anderson Cancer Centre.

What are the benefits of chia seeds?

Chia seeds also offer a variety of health perks:

Heart health: Chia seeds contain alpha-linolenic acid, which may lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels, contributing to a healthier heart, according to the Journal of Current Research in Food Science.

Chia seeds contain alpha-linolenic acid, which may lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels, contributing to a healthier heart, according to the Journal of Current Research in Food Science. Skin benefits: "Chia seed oil is known to help manage conditions like eczema, promoting skin hydration and reducing itching", says the dietitian.

"Chia seed oil is known to help manage conditions like eczema, promoting skin hydration and reducing itching", says the dietitian. Antioxidant effects: Rich in antioxidants such as quercetin and kaempferol, chia seeds help reduce inflammation and protect the body from oxidative stress, as reported in the journal Pharmaceuticals.

Rich in antioxidants such as quercetin and kaempferol, chia seeds help reduce inflammation and protect the body from oxidative stress, as reported in the journal Pharmaceuticals. Gut health: Similar to flax seeds, chia seeds support gut health by promoting beneficial bacteria and reducing constipation, thanks to their high fibre content.

Flax seeds or chia seeds: What seed is best for weight loss?

When considering weight loss, both seeds offer definite advantages, but their mechanisms differ:

Flax seeds

High soluble fibre content: Flax seeds are rich in soluble fibre, which can help control hunger and provide a prolonged feeling of fullness. This makes it easier to manage calorie intake.

Flax seeds are rich in soluble fibre, which can help control hunger and provide a prolonged feeling of fullness. This makes it easier to manage calorie intake. Gel-like consistency: When mixed with fluids, flax seeds form a gel that can slow digestion and keep you feeling satiated for longer. You can easily incorporate two tablespoons of flaxseeds into your daily diet to support weight loss.

Chia seeds

Bulking effect: "Chia seeds swell when soaked in water, juices, or buttermilk, adding bulk to your meals. This can help you feel fuller for longer, but they may not provide the same level of satiety as flax seeds", shares dietitian Ekta Singhwal.

What is the best way to eat chia and flax seeds?

Both chia and flax seeds come with a few warnings regarding their consumption: