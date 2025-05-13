Menu Explore
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Nutritionist says if your mom is above 50 then she should have these 5 seeds daily: Chia to flax seeds

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
May 13, 2025 07:25 AM IST

If your mom is above 50, she should be including nutrient-rich food in her diet. A nutritionist recently suggested 5 seeds she should have daily. 

As our parents grow old, their health also deteriorates. But that doesn't mean that you have to wait for things to worsen before pushing them to start their health and fitness journey, especially for our mothers.

If your mother is 50 years old, she should eat food items like chia seeds, flax seeds, and more daily. (Shutterstock)
If your mother is 50 years old, she should eat food items like chia seeds, flax seeds, and more daily. (Shutterstock)

In a post shared on Instagram on May 9, Miruna Bashkar, nutritionist, yoga instructor, and health coach, shared 5 foods that you should add to your mother's diet if she is above 50. “Love your mom? Feed her these 5 seeds daily,” she captioned the videos.

If your mother is 50 years old, she should eat…

Miruna not only named the foods in her post, but she also mentioned why women above 50 should consume them, how to eat, and how they can benefit their health. Here are the 5 seeds she mentioned:

1. Soaked black raisins

Per the nutritionist, due to menopause and excess menstrual bleeding, women above the age of 40 and 50 often have an iron deficiency. “Years of blood loss can lead to iron deficiency and constant tiredness. These sweet little raisins help improve her iron levels, boost energy, and support healthy blood circulation,” she added.

How to consume?

Soak 4–5 black raisins overnight and give them to her in the morning on an empty stomach.

2. Flax seeds

Flax seeds are rich in omega-3s and lignans that will help balance her hormones, reduce menopause symptoms like hot flashes, and support heart and skin health. “The omega-3s also make them excellent for her brain health,” Miruna added. 

How to consume?

Soak four to five tablespoons in water. Additionally, use ground flax seeds in roti dough, mix in smoothies, or stir into curd.

3. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are brain-boosting and great for digestion. They’re full of omega-3s and fibre that support memory, improve gut health, keep her feeling full for longer, balance hormones, reduce hot flashes, and are great for heart health. 

How to consume?

Soak 1 teaspoon in water for 4–6 hours and give it to your mother as a morning or evening drink. You can also grind some and mix them into chapati dough.

4. Pumpkin seeds

These are rich in magnesium and zinc, which improve her sleep quality, reduce joint pain, boost immunity naturally, and alleviate anxiety over time.

How to consume?

Lightly roast them and add to her salads, soups, or evening snacks.

5. Sesame seeds (black or white)

After 40, women start losing bone density. Sesame seeds are packed with calcium, zinc, and boron that keep bones strong and hormones in check.

How to consume? 

Add to chutneys, mix into laddoos, or sprinkle over parathas and curries.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Nutritionist says if your mom is above 50 then she should have these 5 seeds daily: Chia to flax seeds
