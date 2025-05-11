Tamil actor Silambarasan shares his fitness advice for maintaining healthy lifestyle at 42: 'Avoid heavy meals at night'

Tamil star Silambarasan TR, popularly known as 'Simbu', continues to impress fans with his fit physique at the age of 42. His chiselled six-pack abs and toned muscles are a testament to his disciplined fitness routine. Recently, at a public event, the actor was asked what message he'd like to share about staying fit, Simbu offered some thoughtful advice. (Also read: Weight loss coach breaks down different types of belly fat and ways to tackle them: From stressed to alcohol belly ) Simbu advises against sleeping right after heavy meals to avoid health issues.(Instagram/@silambarasantrofficial)

What is Silambarasan TR's fitness advice for healthy lifestyle

Simbu shares his take on fitness and health, saying, "Actually, we can eat anything at this age." However, he also emphasises the importance of moderation. He advises, “Fitness is something that takes time, and there are no immediate problems right now. But don't take it for granted and spoil yourself, as you will struggle a lot later on.”

He further suggests, "To avoid future health issues, don't sleep immediately after eating a heavy meal." His key advice for maintaining a healthy lifestyle is simple: "Eat a little lighter at night, and even sleep with a slight hunger, and everything will be fine."

How did Simbu lost 30 kgs

Talking about his remarkable fitness journey, Simbu lost around 30 kg in 2020, undergoing a major transformation. In an October 2020 interview with the Times of India, his fitness trainer, Sandeep Raj, shared details of the actor's routine and dedication. "He starts his day at 4:30 AM with a brisk walk, followed by a gym session targeting various body parts. Initially, we worked out four days a week, but now it's five days a week," said Raj.

Sandeep also discussed Simbu's diet changes, saying, "He started by cutting out non-vegetarian and junk foods, then transitioned to alkaline-rich, nutrient-dense foods. Simbu later adopted a calorie-deficient diet and even took up liquid meals." The actor made sure to juice salads he wasn't fond of while focusing on a high-protein, low-carb diet and cooking all his meals.