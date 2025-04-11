Even a ‘chubby’ child can be malnourished. Here are 6 tips every parent needs to know to avoid health issues in children

Growth is more than just height and weight as it is a sign of your child’s overall health and understanding their development can help prevent both obesity and malnutrition. Read on as we aim to highlight how small changes can make a big difference in your child’s well-being! From obesity to malnutrition: 1 growth check every parent must do today!(Image by Pixabay)

Every parent wants their child to grow up strong, healthy and also full of energy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Atul Palwe, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospital in Pune's Lullanagar, asserted, “Growth is more than just measuring their height or weight, it is also about the reflection of your child’s overall health, nutrition and development. Some children may gain weight easily, whereas others may struggle even after making continuous efforts. Both of these situations can be equally concerning for the parents.”

He shared, “Parents tend to assume that their child is going to get better or catch up with time but ignoring the unhealthy growing pattern can be an invitation to several health issues that can become chronic. Unhealthy lifestyle choices along with a lack of essential nutrients in their daily diet can make them more prone to health issues like obesity, malnutrition, weakened immune system and even delayed brain development.”

Even though there are multiple Government programmes for fighting malnutrition, we as a nation need to move closer to the nutrition goals(Getty Images)

Dr Atul Palwe cautioned, “Obesity can significantly increase the risk of developing lifestyle conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart-related issues. On the other hand, malnutrition can cause infection, fatigue, and difficulty in concentrating on studies. Recognizing and addressing these warning signs can help protect your child’s well-being. Stay in constant contact with your pediatrician to keep a check on the height, weight, and BMI of the kid and whether the growth pattern is at par with the set standards.”

Why understanding your child’s growth is important in preventing obesity and malnutrition?

Dr Atul Palwe explained, “Every child grows at their own pace but they should follow a healthy pattern. If your child’s height and weight do not match with their age group then it could be a sign of underlying health conditions like obesity or malnutrition. Parents tend to focus only on how much their child is eating but what matters the most is whether they are getting enough nutrients or not.”

Children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) are eleven times likely to die, and lack immunity towards infection and diseases(AFP)

He elaborated, “Even a child who eats a lot can experience nutrient deficiency due to poor dietary choices, resulting in poor growth and development. Obesity in children goes beyond the weight gain. It can also affect their self-confidence, energy levels, and overall health. On the other hand, it’s a misconception that malnutrition always means being underweight. A child who looks normal in size and weight can still suffer from a lack of essential nutrients. This can significantly weaken their immune system and also slow down brain development.”

Tips to prevent obesity and malnutrition in children

Dr Atul Palwe suggested -

Parents should focus more on eating a healthy and well-balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables and proteins.

Regular height, weight, and BMI checks can help detect deviations from healthy growth patterns.

Limit their daily intake of processed and sugary food. It can lead to unhealthy weight gain and nutrient deficiency.

Encourage them to go outdoors and engage in various physical activities. This can help them stay active and fit.

Ensure that they are getting enough sleep as it can negatively affect their appetite and metabolism.

Parents are advised to avoid using food as a type of reward or punishment. This is because over time it can lead to emotional eating habits or they may try to use food to cope with stressful situations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.