Raising resilient girls in 2025: From shy to fearless, here are 7 parenting tips to raise strong, independent daughters

In today’s world, raising a confident and emotionally strong girl is both a challenge and a responsibility. Resilience in girls is shaped by their upbringing, emotional environment and the support they receive. Moms, this is how you raise a girl who can take on the world!(Image by Pixabay)

Mothers usually play a crucial role in nurturing this resilience, helping their daughters navigate challenges with confidence and emotional strength. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist at Manasthali Wellness, shared, “As a mother, if you want to make your daughter resilient and confident, the first step is to foster a growth mindset. Girls are often nurtured with a thought of limited abilities but when you tell them that sky is the limit then they excel in whatever they do.”

She added, “The second step is encourage them to challenge themselves and learn their capabilities. As a parent, it is tough to see your child struggle but, a little hard today enable them to learn hardships head-on. Third step is model what resilience looks like. Kids learn about resilience by watching adults in their lives handle tough moments and discovering that bumps in the road aren't the end of the world.”

Research suggests that girls who experience harsh parenting tend to show differences in brain development, particularly in areas responsible for emotions, such as the amygdala. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Shweta Sharma, Clinical Psychologist and Founder at Mansa Global Foundation for Mental Health, recommended some key mental health tips to raise resilient girls:

1. Normalise emotions, not suppress them

Many girls are taught to be “nice” and “pleasing,” often at the cost of suppressing their true feelings. Teach your daughter that all emotions—joy, anger, sadness, frustration—are valid. Encourage her to express her emotions in a healthy way rather than bottling them up.

Tip: Instead of saying, “Don’t cry,” try, “I see you’re upset. Do you want to talk about it?”

2. Encourage problem-solving, not perfectionism

Girls often feel pressure to be perfect—whether in academics, appearance, or behaviour. Resilient girls know mistakes are part of growth. Help her shift the focus from perfection to problem-solving.

Tip: When she faces a setback, ask, “What can you learn from this? How can you approach it differently next time?”

3. Foster self-worth beyond appearance

Society often ties a girl’s value to her looks. Reinforce that her worth comes from her character, intelligence, kindness, and skills.

Tip: Praise her efforts and qualities, not just her appearance. Instead of “You look so pretty,” say, “I love how determined you are when you set a goal.”

While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to raising children, developing healthy parenting habits can provide a solid foundation for both you and your child.(Pexels)

4. Teach boundaries and assertiveness

Resilient girls know how to set and respect boundaries. Teach her to say “no” without guilt and to recognize when someone is overstepping.

Tip: Role-play scenarios where she might need to assert herself, like telling a friend, “I don’t like it when you take my things without asking.”

5. Model healthy coping strategies

Children learn by example. Show her how to manage stress in a healthy way—whether through mindfulness, talking about feelings, or taking breaks when overwhelmed.

Tip: Share your coping mechanisms. Say, “I had a tough day, so I’m going to take a walk to clear my mind.”

6. Build emotional independence

While it’s natural to want to protect your daughter, overprotecting her can make her doubt her own abilities. Allow her to make age-appropriate decisions and face challenges with your guidance.

Tip: Instead of fixing things for her, guide her: “I know this is hard. What do you think would be a good first step to solve it?”

7. Create a safe space for open conversations

A girl who knows she can talk to her mother without fear of judgment or punishment is more likely to seek support when needed. Be her safe space, especially in adolescence when self-doubt and social pressures peak.

Tip: Have regular check-ins where she feels comfortable sharing, like a casual chat during a drive or while cooking together.