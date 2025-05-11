Weight loss coach breaks down different types of belly fat and ways to tackle them: From stressed to alcohol belly

Belly fat is often seen as a stubborn and frustrating issue, but did you know that not all belly fat is the same? Understanding the different types of belly fat, what causes them and how they behave can make a big difference in how you approach your fitness goals. Check out expert advice on understanding and reducing belly fat, tailored to each type. (Shutterstock)

Anushi Jain, certified nutritionist and weight loss expert, says in her April 30 post, "Not all bellies are built the same, and it's not always just fat! From stressed belly to alcohol belly, each tells a story your body's been holding on to." She further explains the different types of belly fat and shares practical tips on how to address each one effectively. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 10 filling foods to eat if you want to burn belly fat without starving: Berries to cottage cheese )

1. Stressed belly

Caused by: High cortisol levels

Solution: Green tea rich in L-Theanine helps promote calmness and reduce stress levels.

2. PCOS belly

Caused by: High insulin levels

Solution: Cinnamon tea can help lower blood sugar levels, aiding in managing PCOS-related belly fat.

3. Thyroid belly

Caused by: Low thyroid hormones

Solution: Coriander seeds tea, which is rich in antioxidants, can help reduce inflammation and support thyroid health.

4. Menopause belly

Caused by: Decrease in estrogen and increase in insulin

Solution: Peppermint tea aids in reducing bloating, calming inflammation, and supporting digestion during menopause.

5. Bloated belly

Caused by: Hormonal imbalances (often linked to estrogen decrease)

Solution: Peppermint tea, known for its digestive benefits, can reduce bloating and ease digestive discomfort.

6. Alcohol belly

Caused by: Impaired detoxification

Solution: Ashgourd juice helps flush out toxins from the kidneys and liver, supporting better metabolism and digestion.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.