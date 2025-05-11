Weight loss coach breaks down different types of belly fat and ways to tackle them: From stressed to alcohol belly
Weight loss coach explains the various types of belly fat, their causes, and shares expert solutions to help target and reduce them for ahealthier, toned body.
Belly fat is often seen as a stubborn and frustrating issue, but did you know that not all belly fat is the same? Understanding the different types of belly fat, what causes them and how they behave can make a big difference in how you approach your fitness goals.
Anushi Jain, certified nutritionist and weight loss expert, says in her April 30 post, "Not all bellies are built the same, and it's not always just fat! From stressed belly to alcohol belly, each tells a story your body's been holding on to." She further explains the different types of belly fat and shares practical tips on how to address each one effectively. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 10 filling foods to eat if you want to burn belly fat without starving: Berries to cottage cheese )
1. Stressed belly
Caused by: High cortisol levels
Solution: Green tea rich in L-Theanine helps promote calmness and reduce stress levels.
2. PCOS belly
Caused by: High insulin levels
Solution: Cinnamon tea can help lower blood sugar levels, aiding in managing PCOS-related belly fat.
3. Thyroid belly
Caused by: Low thyroid hormones
Solution: Coriander seeds tea, which is rich in antioxidants, can help reduce inflammation and support thyroid health.
4. Menopause belly
Caused by: Decrease in estrogen and increase in insulin
Solution: Peppermint tea aids in reducing bloating, calming inflammation, and supporting digestion during menopause.
5. Bloated belly
Caused by: Hormonal imbalances (often linked to estrogen decrease)
Solution: Peppermint tea, known for its digestive benefits, can reduce bloating and ease digestive discomfort.
6. Alcohol belly
Caused by: Impaired detoxification
Solution: Ashgourd juice helps flush out toxins from the kidneys and liver, supporting better metabolism and digestion.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.