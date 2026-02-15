Nutritionist shares 5 foods to eat if you have fatty liver: From blueberries and black coffee to amla

Fatty liver has become an epidemic, given how common it has become. A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal in February 2026, found that almost 40 per cent of the participants in the Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort could be impacted by metabolic-dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD.)



This means that around four in ten adults may already be living with fatty liver disease due to metabolic issues such as obesity and diabetes, rather than alcohol, and may not even be aware of it. This is critical because, if left unaddressed, the condition can progress to more serious complications such as liver fibrosis, or even more troubling, like cancer.

One of the ways to reduce fatty liver is by healthy diet. Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition, UK and national diabetes educator, shared in a February 14 post that certain foods and dietary habits can really support liver health, reduce inflammation, and help reverse fatty liver when added regularly to the daily routine.