Nutritionist shares 5 foods to eat if you have fatty liver: From blueberries and black coffee to amla
As fatty liver cases rise in India, know how you can support it with diet, by adding superfoods to your routine.
Fatty liver has become an epidemic, given how common it has become. A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal in February 2026, found that almost 40 per cent of the participants in the Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort could be impacted by metabolic-dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD.)
This means that around four in ten adults may already be living with fatty liver disease due to metabolic issues such as obesity and diabetes, rather than alcohol, and may not even be aware of it. This is critical because, if left unaddressed, the condition can progress to more serious complications such as liver fibrosis, or even more troubling, like cancer.
One of the ways to reduce fatty liver is by healthy diet. Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition, UK and national diabetes educator, shared in a February 14 post that certain foods and dietary habits can really support liver health, reduce inflammation, and help reverse fatty liver when added regularly to the daily routine.
Here are some of the foods she recommended:
1. Black coffee
The first recommendation on the list is a beverage. The content of black coffee, which is caffeine, as per Deepshika, actively supports liver health. “Black coffee has caffeine, and that has actually been shown to reduce the progression of liver disease, hence reducing fatty liver,” she added.
2. Blueberries
Next is blueberry. Often, they are featured in superfoods recommendations, and for good reason. Blueberries contain compounds that help reduce inflammation in liver cells, supporting overall liver health and dietary protection against fatty liver disease
“Blueberries have anthocyanins that are highly anti-inflammatory, which can actually help reduce inflammation of the liver cells,” the nutritionist said.
3. Amla
The nutritionist suggested eating Amlas because they are a great traditional superfruit. Their high vitamin C content is beneficial for overall health, and they help reduce oxidative stress, which in turn can improve fatty liver.
4. Avocado
The penultimate item on this list may sound exotic, but it is actually very nutrient-dense and helps improve metabolic and liver health. The nutritionist noted that its glutathione content helps enhance liver cell production and regeneration, thereby reducing oxidative stress and mitigating the progression of fatty liver.
5. Turmeric with black pepper
The last item on the list is a pair, turmeric and black pepper, commonly found in almost every kitchen. Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound, while black pepper enhances its absorption in the body. According to the nutritionist, this combination helps reduce inflammation and prevent fatty liver.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
