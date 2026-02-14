Bulging pot belly, shrinking health: Punjab ranks 2nd in abdominal obesity crisis, says data

More than half of Punjab’s population (57.2%) suffers from abdominal obesity (potbelly), placing the state second in the country for this condition. This was stated in a data presented by the ministry of health and family welfare on Friday during the ongoing session of the Lok Sabha. Experts connect this condition to a higher risk of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases. Kerala tops the list with 58.2% prevalence, while Haryana ranks third at 56.9%. (HT File)

Kerala tops the list with 58.2% prevalence, while Haryana ranks third at 56.9%. Punjab’s abdominal obesity burden is significantly higher than the national average of 39.5%, underlining serious public health concerns in the state.

Abdominal obesity refers to the accumulation of excess fat around the belly. As per Indian standards, abdominal obesity is defined as a waist circumference exceeding 90 cm (35 inches) in men and 80 cm (31 inches) in women.

The ministry shared the data in a written reply to a parliamentary question on the prevalence of obesity among men and women in the country. It informed the House that the Indian Council of Medical Research conducted the “ICMR–India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB)” study between 2008 and 2020 across 30 states and union territories. According to the study, the overall weighted prevalence of generalised obesity stands at 28.6%, while abdominal obesity affects 39.5% of India’s population.

The ministry of health and family welfare said it is adopting a lifestyle approach under the National Health Mission, which includes interventions to address nutrition-related issues, including obesity, among children and adults across the country.

The ministry also highlighted initiatives such as the Eat Right Movement, launched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), aimed at encouraging citizens to adopt healthier eating habits. The campaign seeks to raise awareness that regular and excessive consumption of foods high in salt, sugar and fat contributes significantly to obesity and related health complications.

Public health specialists warn that Punjab’s persistently high obesity indicators call for sustained interventions at both community and policy levels to curb the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

Medical experts believe that the condition is far more than the cosmetic issue. Dr RPS Sibia, director principal and medicine expert at Government Medical College, Patiala, said obesity should no longer be viewed merely as a lifestyle disorder. “Obesity is a disease. It is often accompanied by conditions such as diabetes, knee problems and sleep apnoea,” he said. “It is a major risk factor for several chronic diseases, particularly cardiovascular ailments. Being overweight also increases the risk of diabetes and its associated complications.”

Dr RPS Sibia further said abdominal obesity is primarily caused by sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity, unhealthy dietary habits, excessive intake of refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks and high-fat foods — coupled with stress and inadequate sleep.”

“To reduce abdominal obesity, people must adopt regular physical activity, including brisk walking, follow a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and fibres, control portion sizes, manage stress and ensure adequate sleep,” he said, emphasising lifestyle changes are better and make it a habit.

Health experts stress that without timely preventive measures, including lifestyle modification, early screening and sustained awareness campaigns, the state could face a sharp rise in obesity-related illnesses in the coming years.