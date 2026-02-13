Did you know diabetes doesn't just affect your heart and nerves; it can also impair your hearing? Doctor explains
Hearing loss, often overlooked in diabetes, affects type 2 diabetic patients. A physician stresses the importance of glycemic control to mitigate this risk.
Diabetes is one of the most common diseases, which, when left untreated, can cause serious health complications, including heart disease, stroke, nerve damage, and kidney failure. However, hearing loss is never linked with it. But that is far from the truth.
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt enjoy 'most wholesome' homecooked Maharashtrian meal thanks to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar
In an Instagram post shared on February 13, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared that hearing loss is often linked to ageing or noise exposure, but diabetes is also associated with a higher risk of hearing loss.
Does diabetes cause hearing loss?
According to Dr Sood, research shows that people with type 2 diabetes commonly develop mild, high-frequency hearing loss, with risk increasing over time because of poorer glycemic control. His claim supports hearing impairment as another microvascular complication of diabetes, not just an age-related change.
While medical discussions surrounding diabetes typically focus on organ or nerve damage, the physician highlights the significant but overlooked risk of hearing loss. “When people think about diabetes complications, hearing rarely comes to mind. Most of the focus stays on the heart, kidneys, and nerves, so this connection is often missed,” he adds.
According to him, research shows that hearing loss is actually common in people with type 2 diabetes, with prevalence estimates ranging from about 40.6% to 71.9%. This is a high number. Although he notes that the hearing loss is usually mild and affects high frequencies first.
The signs
The physician noted that hearing loss signs often appear as reduced clarity, especially in noisy environments, before people notice a significant change in volume. He adds, “Over time, diabetes can affect the tiny blood vessels that the inner ear depends on. Chronic hyper disrupts blood flow and metabolic support of the cochlear (cochlea). The high-frequency region is particularly vulnerable, which helps explain the pattern seen on hearing tests.”
Moreover, risk increases with longer diabetes duration and poor glycemic control. While the evidence is largely observational and early changes may be missed, Dr Sood noted that the overall pattern supports hearing impairment as another microvascular complication of diabetes.
“This is exactly why lowering A1C (also known as HbA1C, a blood test that reflects your average blood glucose levels over the past 3 months) is critical. And one of the best ways is to understand exactly what raises your glucose,” he recommends.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.