Did you know diabetes doesn't just affect your heart and nerves; it can also impair your hearing? Doctor explains

According to Dr Sood, research shows that people with type 2 diabetes commonly develop mild, high-frequency hearing loss , with risk increasing over time because of poorer glycemic control. His claim supports hearing impairment as another microvascular complication of diabetes, not just an age-related change.

In an Instagram post shared on February 13, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared that hearing loss is often linked to ageing or noise exposure, but diabetes is also associated with a higher risk of hearing loss.

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases, which, when left untreated, can cause serious health complications, including heart disease , stroke, nerve damage, and kidney failure. However, hearing loss is never linked with it. But that is far from the truth.

While medical discussions surrounding diabetes typically focus on organ or nerve damage, the physician highlights the significant but overlooked risk of hearing loss. “When people think about diabetes complications, hearing rarely comes to mind. Most of the focus stays on the heart, kidneys, and nerves, so this connection is often missed,” he adds.

According to him, research shows that hearing loss is actually common in people with type 2 diabetes, with prevalence estimates ranging from about 40.6% to 71.9%. This is a high number. Although he notes that the hearing loss is usually mild and affects high frequencies first.

The signs The physician noted that hearing loss signs often appear as reduced clarity, especially in noisy environments, before people notice a significant change in volume. He adds, “Over time, diabetes can affect the tiny blood vessels that the inner ear depends on. Chronic hyper disrupts blood flow and metabolic support of the cochlear (cochlea). The high-frequency region is particularly vulnerable, which helps explain the pattern seen on hearing tests.”

Moreover, risk increases with longer diabetes duration and poor glycemic control. While the evidence is largely observational and early changes may be missed, Dr Sood noted that the overall pattern supports hearing impairment as another microvascular complication of diabetes.

“This is exactly why lowering A1C (also known as HbA1C, a blood test that reflects your average blood glucose levels over the past 3 months) is critical. And one of the best ways is to understand exactly what raises your glucose,” he recommends.

