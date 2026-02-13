Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt enjoy 'most wholesome' homecooked Maharashtrian meal thanks to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

For those unfamiliar with this Maharashtrian staple, it is the ultimate comfort food. Pithla is a savoury, thick, and velvety curry made from besan (gram flour), tempered with mustard seeds, green chilies, and garlic; bhakri is a hearty, gluten-free flatbread typically made from jowar (sorghum) or bajra (pearl millet). This high-protein , gluten-free combination is a cultural cornerstone of Maharashtra, often referred to as 'the farmer’s meal' for its nutritional density and simplicity.

The trio gathered for a meal that celebrated local Maharashtrian flavours , proving that even for Bollywood celebs, nothing beats the comfort of a rustic Indian meal. In her Instagram Stories on February 12, Rujuta, a long-time advocate for local and seasonal eating , shared that she treated the actors to a traditional pithla bhakri spread – the meal included a salad and green veggies.

Move over fine dining — the real 'it' meal is simple, home-cooked, and deeply rooted in tradition. Actors Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor took a break from their busy filming schedules to indulge in what Alia called the 'most wholesome' lunch, courtesy of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Also read | Days after birthday, Kareena Kapoor gets together with Karisma Kapoor for ‘Maharashtrian meal day’. See pics

'Soul-some' lunch Alia Bhatt, who is married to Kareena’s cousin, Ranbir Kapoor, took to social media to share her gratitude for the meal. She posted a vibrant shot of her plate on Instagram Stories, labelling it the 'most wholesome soul-some lunch'. Rujuta, who has worked with Kareena for over a decade and famously helped her achieve the 'size zero' look during Tashan, was quick to reciprocate the love.

Sharing a photo of the three of them together, she praised Alia's ability to enjoy simple joys in life, and wrote on Instagram Stories: "Post pithla bhakri pose with the two best girls... (Alia) your ability to enjoy the simple joys of life is your superpower."

In an industry often associated with restrictive dieting, the sight of two top-tier actors enjoying a carb-rich, traditional meal highlighted Rujuta Diwekar's philosophy: eat local, eat seasonal, and eat with joy.

In December 2022 interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha Gupta, celebrity nutritionist, explained the importance of eating local and seasonal foods: "Many of the foods that you get in your groceries may have lost most of their nutrients because they have been sitting on that shelf for so many days before you buy them. Having foods that are local and in season gives you the highest amount of nutrients and antioxidants that your body needs."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.