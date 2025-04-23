Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 easy tests to determine if what you eat is healthy: ‘If a food has a name only in English…’

How do you judge whether what you are eating is good for you? With the abundance of information on social media, finding the correct healthy diet for your body may be overwhelming. But according to Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, all you need to do is remember three important tests to judge whether what you are eating is good for you. Learn all about the 3 easy tests Rujuta Diwekar suggests to determine what you eat is healthy.

3 tests to know your food is healthy

In a video shared on YouTube by Tweak India on April 16, Rujuta sat down with actor Ahsaas Channa to discuss food, eating healthy, and more. During the segment, she shared easy fixes that can help you determine if your diet comprises healthy foods. Here are the 3 tests she recommended:

1. The language test

Explaining what the language test is, Rujuta said that a food is good for you if it has a name in your local language or the regional language. She stated, “We are living in a time of climate crisis. We need to make sure that our food is ecologically sensitive. We need to eat within our ecological means. If food has a name only in English, then it's not good for you; it's mostly just a trend. However, if food has a name in your local language, then it's traditional, time-tested, and comes in the right combinations, proportions, and seasons. You can eat it and flourish.”

2. The grandmom test

The second test Rujuta recommended is called the grandmom test. She explained, “Always think of what your grandmom would think if she saw you eating this kind of food. Our grandmothers represent love, nurture, and wisdom in our lives. If they think you are doing something wrong and cannot recognise the food you are eating — whether it is seed water, avocado toast, chia seed pudding, yoghurt, or whatever — then you shouldn't eat it. You should eat food that is familiar to your grandmom because it fits your inheritance of gut bacteria. You will begin to realise that your metabolism thrives; it is no longer sluggish or slow because you are no longer confused.”

She also recommended avoiding food like quinoa, avocado, kale, arugula, asparagus, oat milk, and other foods that don't have a name in our local languages.

3. The Bangkok-Boston-Bangalore formula

The third test is called the Bangkok-Boston-Bangalore formula. Rujuta stated that if you can find a food in all three cities — Boston, Bangkok, and Bangalore — and it is known by the exact same name, then you're better off not eating it. She stated, “For example, quinoa is known by the exact same name in all of these places.” Moreover, quinoa doesn't have a name in our languages. So, if a food item is eaten for the exact same benefits in all these three cities, then it's better that you avoid it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.