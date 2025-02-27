Chinese grandmothers enchanted by 'AI grandsons', refuse to accept they aren't real

A new trend has captivated grandmothers in China as they form emotional bonds with “AI grandsons”—adorable, chubby digital toddlers who can cook meals, lift heavy objects, and engage in daily activities with remarkable skill, in bewitching videos. These AI-generated characters became particularly popular during the Lunar New Year, when younger family members returned home to find their elders deeply entertained by these lifelike virtual babies dressed in festive red attire, reported the South China Morning Post. Although the toddlers are artificial creations, many grandmothers believe they are real. (Representational Image/AI)

Although the toddlers are artificial creations, many grandmothers believe they are real, watching in awe as they perform tasks that would be impossible for an actual infant. In widely shared online videos, AI babies are seen confidently carrying gold ingots, chopping vegetables, and preparing multi-course meals. One clip shows a one-year-old effortlessly lifting a roasted pig and delivering it barefoot to his grandmother’s home, while another features a diaper-clad baby alone in a field, gathering eggplants before cooking a full meal.

Grandmothers mesmerized by AI toddlers

Some videos show even younger AI infants demonstrating unusual skills, such as using chopsticks to eat a large bowl of noodles drizzled with chili oil. While younger viewers quickly spot inconsistencies—such as the awkward grip on a bowl or the sudden appearance of a single chopstick—the grandmothers remain enchanted. “Wow, look how well he eats! He’s so young and already knows how to use chopsticks. What a delightful little person,” one grandmother marveled.

In other clips, AI toddlers are seen playing with chickens in a yard, prompting grandmothers to express genuine concern for their safety. “Be careful, darling! I’m worried about your little eyes getting poked by the chickens,” one woman anxiously remarked.

Despite attempts by younger family members to explain that these AI-generated children are not real, the grandmothers dismiss their arguments with frustration, according to the outlet. “Fake? But look how cute they are! I think you’re the fake one!” some scold their own grandchildren in response.

Many Chinese social media users have expressed understanding, recognizing that these videos provide comfort to elderly individuals who crave companionship. “Instead of repeatedly telling these grandmas that it is fake, as long as they’re not spending money, just let them enjoy it however they wish,” one user suggested. Another predicted that AI grandsons could soon be used for live-streaming product promotions, saying, “Just imagine a child finishing their line with, ‘Grandma, I want to eat this! It’s so delicious!’ If elderly viewers, already inclined to believe these children are real, continue watching, they may genuinely trust it and make purchases.”

“These elderly individuals long for companionship, and only such AI videos can provide them with a semblance of comfort,” another commenter observed.

