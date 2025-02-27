Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman calls imli ‘beans, larve’ in tasting video, people can’t digest it: ‘Shenanigans’

ByHT Trending Desk
Feb 27, 2025 12:34 PM IST

The nutrient-rich fruit tamarind is used in many dishes around the world. Native to Africa, it also grows in India, Pakistan, and other tropical regions.

Content creators often try various fruits or vegetables from other countries to share their opinions. Sometimes, those tasting sessions unintentionally lead to a social media backlash. The internet reacted similarly to a video of a woman tasting tamarind. A debate sparked when she addressed the tropical fruit as beans and the seeds inside it as larva.

An influencer called imli as beans, and it irked people. (Instagram/@sweetycrafting)
An influencer called imli as beans, and it irked people. (Instagram/@sweetycrafting)

“I don’t understand why people eat these dry beans. It turns out that if you press lightly on the skin and peel it off, like an eggshell, you’ll find a sticky larva inside,” the woman says in the video.

Also Read: Is anjeer a 'non-vegetarian' fruit? Here's the truth behind viral debate on eating figs

“You need to clean it from thread-like filaments and eat it carefully to avoid breaking your teeth,” she continues, adding that it tastes like a “sweet and sour date.”

In the video, the woman shows a bunch of tamarinds and then keeps them on a plate. Carefully, she removes the imli, cleans it and tastes the fruit. Once done, she lines up the seeds.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual said, “It’s not beans… it’s tamarind.” Another posted, “So much shenanigans.” A third expressed, “You lost me at larva.” A fourth wrote, “From the narration, you’d think she’s the first Westerner to discover tamarind.”

Also Read: Woman pays 1,600 for a single strawberry sold by luxury grocery store. Here's why

The influencer managing the Instagram page Sweety Craft has nearly 4 lakh followers. She often shares videos of trying different fruits or vegetables or making new dishes. She regularly shares videos titled “I couldn’t understand” that show her tasting various tropical fruits. She also has a profile on TikTok.

What are your thoughts on this video of a woman addressing tamarind as beans?

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On