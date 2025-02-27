Woman calls imli ‘beans, larve’ in tasting video, people can’t digest it: ‘Shenanigans’

Content creators often try various fruits or vegetables from other countries to share their opinions. Sometimes, those tasting sessions unintentionally lead to a social media backlash. The internet reacted similarly to a video of a woman tasting tamarind. A debate sparked when she addressed the tropical fruit as beans and the seeds inside it as larva. An influencer called imli as beans, and it irked people. (Instagram/@sweetycrafting)

“I don’t understand why people eat these dry beans. It turns out that if you press lightly on the skin and peel it off, like an eggshell, you’ll find a sticky larva inside,” the woman says in the video.

“You need to clean it from thread-like filaments and eat it carefully to avoid breaking your teeth,” she continues, adding that it tastes like a “sweet and sour date.”

In the video, the woman shows a bunch of tamarinds and then keeps them on a plate. Carefully, she removes the imli, cleans it and tastes the fruit. Once done, she lines up the seeds.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual said, “It’s not beans… it’s tamarind.” Another posted, “So much shenanigans.” A third expressed, “You lost me at larva.” A fourth wrote, “From the narration, you’d think she’s the first Westerner to discover tamarind.”

The influencer managing the Instagram page Sweety Craft has nearly 4 lakh followers. She often shares videos of trying different fruits or vegetables or making new dishes. She regularly shares videos titled “I couldn’t understand” that show her tasting various tropical fruits. She also has a profile on TikTok.

What are your thoughts on this video of a woman addressing tamarind as beans?