Woman pays 1,600 for a single strawberry sold by luxury grocery store. Here's why

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 25, 2025 09:06 PM IST

A woman spent $19 on a single strawberry from Erewhon, a luxury grocery store favored by celebrities.

A woman decided to spend a whopping $19 or 1,650 to buy just one strawberry being sold at a luxury grocery store named Erewhon which is a got-to for celebrities likes the Kardashians, Justin Bieber, and Brooklyn Beckham.

Social media influencer Alyssa Antoci bought a $19 strawberry from Erewhon, claiming it was the best ever.(X/@embersunn)
Social media influencer Alyssa Antoci went to the Los Angeles store and walked out with a single strawberry packed into an individual plastic cup and unveiled the fruit to her followers on TikTok.

The 'organic single berry' sold by Elly Amai is reportedly imported from Kyoto, Japan as the company claims it only sells the "highest-quality fruits from Japan’s most celebrated farms"

The 21-year-old influencer decided to taste the expensive berry while sitting outside the Erewhon store, recording herself. "This is a $19 strawberry from Erewhon and apparently it's like the best tasting strawberry in the entire world," she said, opening up the container to reveal that the single red strawberry was mounted on a tray which can be used as a handle to eat it.

Take a look at the video here:

She took a bite of the expensive fruit and remarked: "Wow. That's the best strawberry. That's crazy. Yeah, that is the best strawberry I've ever had - in my life. For one strawberry, $19 for one strawberry. I need to eat every last bit of it," she said.

This is not the only time the grocery store has sold expensive food that has captured the attention of the internet. In fact items are so expensive in the store that Erewhon gives online shoppers the choice to make interest-free payment installments of $12.50 price.

The internet was confused by the woman's purchase, with one user saying, "Eating this strawberry is equal to that guy spending millions on a duct tape banana just to eat it. My brain can't see the difference." Another said, "If I paid $19 for a single strawberry, I’d be crying the whole video."

(Also read: Zara’s 3 crore a month rent in 119-year-old Mumbai building stuns internet as it shuts store: ‘Are you kidding me?’)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
