Face yoga coach says 'your face will age 10 times faster without these 3 neck massages'; shows how to avoid puffiness

Parmita Katkar is a 'face yoga and self-image coach'. In an Instagram video she posted on April 19, she shared three face yoga and neck massages that can help improve facial appearance and reduce signs of ageing. She also shared some tips to avoid puffiness and sagging and achieve a wrinkle-free neck. Also read | Check out Malaika Arora's three face yoga poses to get glowing skin and fight ageing Want smooth and wrinkle-free neck? Here's what Parmita Katkar, a 'face yoga and self-image coach'. suggests. (Instagram/ blushwithme_parmita)

Here are three neck massages to try

In her post titled 'your face will age 10 times faster without these 3 neck massages', she said: “So when your neck starts to age in the centre, notice it happens because the skin is falling down. When your face starts to fall in is when you start to see all your facial features shrinking inward, it falls from the outside. So, when this happens, you will see your neck looking like this (shows a wrinkly neck). So make a fist, you have the oil already (on the neck); hold the fist up on your neck, you see how my wrist came in and the hands moved out.”

Targeting double chin, Parmita showed another exercise. She said, “Now, if your three fingers can go in here (in between your ear and jawline), then your jawline is relaxed. There is no tension, the muscles are in released state. If you can't go in, that means it is tight. So first, just release it a little and grab this part (shows her chin) and release. Do 20 pumps on either side. If at any point you feel like you are swallowing stuff, be aware of what's happing in your face, in your neck, in your throat.”

Parmita added, “The last exercise for the neck is very simple. Wherever we have horizontal wrinkles we work with vertical massage. So, if the wrinkles are horizontal, we are not pinching them horizontally to create dipper wrinkles. Go vertical.”

Check out her video tutorial:

She wrote in her caption, “Your face looks older… but the real problem is your neck. Most women focus on lifting their face — but if your neck isn’t supporting it, the sagging, puffiness, and drooping will keep showing up.”

Parmita added, “Here’s what happens when you skip neck work: skin collapses inward from the sides, jawline loses shape, wrinkles deepen faster, puffiness doesn’t drain. Your face and neck are one connected unit. If the base is weak, your results won’t last — no matter how many tools or creams you try... remember, you are not trying to 'press' anything — you’re stimulating flow and relaxing tension.”

Be it for healthy, glowing skin or relaxed face and neck muscles, facial workouts should be a part of your health regime. Click here for more tips on how to work out your face for a sculpted and glowing complexion.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.